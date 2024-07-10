Chiefs to benefit from preseason in Turkey, says Katsande

Samkelo Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 Kaizer Chiefs Media Day. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX
As they prepare for a new dawn under incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi by holding their preseason camp in Turkey, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande expects to see a different team in the new season.
Chiefs aim to do better in the Premier Soccer League after a disappointing previous campaign where they finished in 10th place.
They have appointed Nabi, who has brought his technical team for the quest to end the club’s trophy drought. Katsande feels they are heading in the right direction.
“It was a good move for the club to take the players overseas because they need a little comfort and a bit of fresh air. They would not wake up and go around in SA streets and hear the same stories,” Katsande said.
“When they are there [Turkey], they’ll sharpen their swords; they are staying together. They are building team cohesion, the team spirit whereby when they come back, trust me they will see the game differently.
“When you are overseas, the types of friendly matches you are going to play are high profile. So, I think we are going to see a different Kaizer Chiefs next season with the same players who have been there last campaign.”
Katsande also asked for patience from the supporters to allow the new coach to build a team that will bring success in the future and believes he is the right man to end their trophy drought.
“As you know, it is a project and requires patience. We have a new technical team and there will be some new editions in the team,” he said.
Former star says change of environment will be good for players’ mental health
