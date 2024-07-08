Nabi to assess where Chiefs need to be bolstered

NEW FACE: Kaizer Chiefs' new coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: DJAFFAR LADJAL/BACKPAGEPIX
Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung explained why the club has been quiet in the market, saying they wanted the new coach Nasreddine Nabi to have a say on who they will bring in.
Nabi was confirmed as the new Amakhosi coach on Sunday after joining the club in Turkey, where they are having their preseason.
Chiefs have only announced players who have departed the club, but are yet to confirm any new signings and Motaung said the plan was to give thenew coach a chance to look at the squad and make new signings.
“We need to give the coach who just came in — as well as the technical team and the rest of the team to finalise those details,” Motaung said on Monday.
“It makes sense for us to allow the coach to come in first and then be part of the decisions to be made. Those announcements will come soon.”
Motaung also revealed the reasons they opted for Nabi as a coach was his passion for the game and they are confident he will be successful at Amakhosi.
We did our homework in terms of engaging with [Nabi] and we look forward to him working hard and making sure we are successful.
Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs marketing director
“There were several factors that we looked at, his passion for the game, his passion for Chiefs and his understanding of the African space and his professionalism,” she said.
“We did our homework in terms of engaging with him and we look forward to him working hard and making sure we are successful.”
While the future of Itumeleng Khune remains unclear after his contract ended in June, Motaung added negotiations are still ongoing for the goalkeeper to be part of the club going forward in different capacities.
“Khune is still part of the family. He is like a young brother to me. We are working behind the scenes engaging with him and looking at the opportunities that we can work together.
“It’s a process and that’s why, again, I ask for patience and allow us to make the right announcement.”
Nabi to assess where Chiefs need to be bolstered
Chiefs have made a powerful statement of intent by hiring Nabi
