Sport / Soccer

Nabi to assess where Chiefs need to be bolstered

08 July 2024 - 16:55
by NEVILLE KHOZA
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
NEW FACE: Kaizer Chiefs' new coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: DJAFFAR LADJAL/BACKPAGEPIX
NEW FACE: Kaizer Chiefs' new coach Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: DJAFFAR LADJAL/BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung explained why the club has been quiet in the market, saying they wanted the new coach Nasreddine Nabi to have a say on who they will bring in.

Nabi was confirmed as the new Amakhosi coach on Sunday after joining the club in Turkey, where they are having their preseason.

Chiefs have only announced players who have departed the club, but are yet to confirm any new signings and Motaung said the plan was to give the new coach a chance to look at the squad and make new signings.

“We need to give the coach who just came in — as well as the technical team and the rest of the team to finalise those details,” Motaung said on Monday.

Chiefs have made a powerful statement of intent by hiring Nabi

After coaching appointments that went wrong over the past few years, Amakhosi management have gone for Nasreddine Nabi, who arrives at the club with ...
Sport
8 hours ago

“It makes sense for us to allow the coach to come in first and then be part of the decisions to be made. Those announcements will come soon.”

Motaung also revealed the reasons they opted for Nabi as a coach was his passion for the game and they are confident he will be successful at Amakhosi.

We did our homework in terms of engaging with [Nabi] and we look forward to him working hard and making sure we are successful.
Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs marketing director 

“There were several factors that we looked at, his passion for the game, his passion for Chiefs and his understanding of the African space and his professionalism,” she said.

“We did our homework in terms of engaging with him and we look forward to him working hard and making sure we are successful.”

While the future of Itumeleng Khune remains unclear after his contract ended in June, Motaung added negotiations are still ongoing for the goalkeeper to be part of the club going forward in different capacities.

“Khune is still part of the family. He is like a young brother to me. We are working behind the scenes engaging with him and looking at the opportunities that we can work together.

“It’s a process and that’s why, again, I ask for patience and allow us to make the right announcement.”

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Nabi to assess where Chiefs need to be bolstered
Sport / Soccer
2.
Rassie sees good and bad in Bok win
Sport / Rugby
3.
Chiefs have made a powerful statement of intent ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Ireland count the cost ahead of second Test
Sport / Rugby
5.
Record ninth British GP win has Hamilton in tears
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

France need to lift game in Spain semifinal

Sport / Soccer

Afcon 2025 qualifiers: Bafana in group K against Uganda, DRC and South Sudan

Sport / Soccer

Man United extend Ten Hag contract

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs seek to turn new leaf in Europe camp

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns part ways with Mokwena

Sport / Soccer

Guide to Euro 2024 quarterfinals

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.