Chiefs seek to turn new leaf in Europe camp

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is expected to be left behind when the team travels to Europe for a preseason camp. The contract Khune was offered in 2023 lapsed last week and he has yet to be offered another one. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN
Kaizer Chiefs left for a preseason camp in Europe on Thursday hoping it marks the start of a huge renewal after a decade of decline that has produced agony, disappointment and anxiety, but no trophy.
It is expected that incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi, who officially ended his spell at FAR Rabat of Morocco this week, will team up with Amakhosi in Turkey, where they will set up base before trekking to Asia to conclude their 2024/25 season tune-up.
While Amakhosi have been silent on Nabi, the Tunisian announced himself as the new coach after the defeat of FAR Rabat by Raja Casablanca in the Throne Cup on Monday.
“I chose the Kaizer Chiefs offer because it is an honour for me to supervise a team of their value,” he was quoted as saying by Tunisian media.
Nabi will meet the team in about the next week, but he has received regular briefings from his assistant Fernando da Cruz who visited SA two weeks ago to oversee the initial preseason stage.
Hammadi Sghir, Nabi’s other assistant, is expected to travel straight to Turkey to join the team.
Chiefs meanwhile, are expected to leave the country without veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune, whose future is still unclear.
The contract the club offered him last winter has lapsed, and while he has expressed his desire to continue playing, Chiefs are unwilling to give him a new playing deal.
The club released a statement at the start of last season, and he was even honoured in the last home match against Polokwane City in May.
“The statement was clear that this was his last playing contract,” said a Chiefs insider.
Chiefs’ sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jnr, explained why they chose to hold the preseason abroad.
“The most crucial aspect of a preseason camp is to make sure the team is building unity and overall mental readiness for the season ahead,” he said.
“These are vital as every top team needs to work together to build its internal strength to be prepared for the challenges ahead.”
Chiefs seek to turn new leaf in Europe camp
Incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi, who ended his spell at FAR Rabat of Morocco, is expected to team up with Amakhosi in Turkey
Kaizer Chiefs left for a preseason camp in Europe on Thursday hoping it marks the start of a huge renewal after a decade of decline that has produced agony, disappointment and anxiety, but no trophy.
It is expected that incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi, who officially ended his spell at FAR Rabat of Morocco this week, will team up with Amakhosi in Turkey, where they will set up base before trekking to Asia to conclude their 2024/25 season tune-up.
While Amakhosi have been silent on Nabi, the Tunisian announced himself as the new coach after the defeat of FAR Rabat by Raja Casablanca in the Throne Cup on Monday.
“I chose the Kaizer Chiefs offer because it is an honour for me to supervise a team of their value,” he was quoted as saying by Tunisian media.
Nabi will meet the team in about the next week, but he has received regular briefings from his assistant Fernando da Cruz who visited SA two weeks ago to oversee the initial preseason stage.
Hammadi Sghir, Nabi’s other assistant, is expected to travel straight to Turkey to join the team.
Chiefs meanwhile, are expected to leave the country without veteran keeper Itumeleng Khune, whose future is still unclear.
The contract the club offered him last winter has lapsed, and while he has expressed his desire to continue playing, Chiefs are unwilling to give him a new playing deal.
The club released a statement at the start of last season, and he was even honoured in the last home match against Polokwane City in May.
“The statement was clear that this was his last playing contract,” said a Chiefs insider.
Chiefs’ sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jnr, explained why they chose to hold the preseason abroad.
“The most crucial aspect of a preseason camp is to make sure the team is building unity and overall mental readiness for the season ahead,” he said.
“These are vital as every top team needs to work together to build its internal strength to be prepared for the challenges ahead.”
Additional reporting by Neville Khoza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Cavin Johnson parts ways with Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff
Radebe backs Tunisian Nabi as new Chiefs coach
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.