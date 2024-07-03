Sundowns part ways with Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed parting ways with head coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPACKPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed parting ways with head coach Rulani Mokwena on Wednesday.
Mokwena had a four-year contract with the Brazilians and had only just finished the first year, in which he won a seventh successive league title, his fourth overall with the team in the past four years.
A clash between Mokwena and Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg was said to be the reason the 37-year-old coach has left.
“The decision was taken by the board, taking into account the objectives and expectations of the club, and was not influenced or based on the recommendations of any individual associated with the club,” Sundowns said.
The club said Manqoba Mngqithi, who was Mokwena’s first assistant, would continue preparing the team for the coming season.
It is expected that Sundowns will announce a new head coach before the start of the 2024-2025 campaign.
