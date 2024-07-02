Sport / Soccer

Spain relish Black Forest peace before Germany clash

02 July 2024 - 16:41
by Andrew Cawthorne
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Mikel Oyarzabal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN
Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Mikel Oyarzabal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN

Berlin — From the peace of the Black Forest, Spain are blocking out both a growing cacophony back home and their new tag as Euro 2024 favourites ahead of their quarterfinal against hosts Germany.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain have the only perfect record at the tournament, scoring nine goals and only conceding one — an own goal against Georgia — in four straight wins.

“Obviously, you can’t ignore it. Messages come through,” said forward Mikel Oyarzabal of the buzz and excitement in Spain.

“We are trying a bit to stay on the margin. We’re in an atmosphere that couldn’t be better, to be quiet, to prepare the game as well as possible,” he said in a news conference from the team’s luxury hotel in an idyllic rural setting outside the small town of Donaueschingen.

Oyarzabal, who has so far been used as a substitute for Spain, said his teammates were relaxed but working hard and not overconfident due to increased expectations.

“Now they say we’re favourites, but three or four weeks ago, nobody was saying it,” he said. “We know we are capable of competing against anyone. We’re relaxed, working hard and trying to prepare as well as possible for Friday.”

Remarkably, Germany’s last competitive win over Spain was in 1988. Oyarzabal was on the scoresheet in a 6-0 Nations League hammering four years ago, but he said that meant nothing now, with Germany also looking in fine form at the Euros.

“Germany are a great team, you don’t need me to tell you that. They’ve started the tournament really strong, it’s going to be a tough game,” he said.

Many of Spain’s players have had long and tough seasons, between cup runs and league commitments. But Oyarzabal said the team were in good condition physically.

“There’ll be time to rest later. Hopefully it will be in two weeks when we are taking our holidays.” 

Reuters

Tearful Ronaldo a frustrated great battling with Father Time

Portuguese star has been shadow of his old self at Euro 2024
Sport
8 hours ago

Late Kolo Muani winner against Belgium sends France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals

The twice-champions will meet Portugal or Slovenia in Hamburg on Friday
Sport
1 day ago

Cavin Johnson parts ways with Chiefs

Amakhosi to announce new skipper soon after amicable exit of caretaker coach
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Spain’s Yamal is no kid, Germany’s Raum says
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: There is a world of difference ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Brown out to give Bok attack an extra edge
Sport / Rugby
5.
Girmay becomes first black African to win a Tour ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.