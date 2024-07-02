Sport / Soccer

Malen brace sends Dutch into Euro last eight with Romania win

The team burst back into form with a lively display in a 3-0 victory in their last-16 fixture

02 July 2024 - 20:48
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Donyell Malen celebrates scoring his second and Netherlands’ third goal against Romania. Picture: REUTERS
Donyell Malen celebrates scoring his second and Netherlands’ third goal against Romania. Picture: REUTERS

Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo scored his third goal of the European Championship and Donyell Malen added two more late on as the Dutch burst back into form with a lively display to defeat Romania 3-0 in their last-16 fixture on Tuesday.

They had been lambasted by their media and fans for a poor defensive display in their final group game, a 3-2 loss to Austria, but were more composed and in control as they reach the Euro quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.

They took the lead after 20 minutes when Gakpo drilled a low-angled shot home at goalkeeper Florin Nita’s near post before Malen’s late double helped set up a quarterfinal with Austria or Turkey, who play later on Tuesday, in Berlin on Saturday.

The Netherlands had two-thirds of possession and almost five times more chances in the game to underline their superiority as Virgil van Dijk struck the post with a header and Gakpo had a second effort ruled out for offside.

Reuters

Late Kolo Muani winner against Belgium sends France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals

The twice-champions will meet Portugal or Slovenia in Hamburg on Friday
Sport
1 day ago

England fight back to secure place in Euro quarterfinals

Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp bicycle kick took match against Slovakia to extra time, with Harry Kane heading the winner
Sport
2 days ago

Euro 2024 is already the ultimate late show

Ten stoppage-time goals so far sets a record for the tournament
Sport
5 days ago

Austria into last 16 after late Sabitzer strike downs Dutch

The Netherlands also progress as one of the best third-placed teams at Euro 2024
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Spain’s Yamal is no kid, Germany’s Raum says
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: There is a world of difference ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Brown out to give Bok attack an extra edge
Sport / Rugby
5.
Girmay becomes first black African to win a Tour ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Tearful Ronaldo a frustrated great battling with Father Time

Sport / Soccer

Spain relish Black Forest peace before Germany clash

Sport / Soccer

Late Kolo Muani winner against Belgium sends France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.