Sport / Soccer

Late Kolo Muani winner against Belgium sends France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals

The twice-champions will meet Portugal or Slovenia in Hamburg on Friday

01 July 2024 - 20:37
by Martin Petty
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
France's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring the winning goal against Belgium. Picture: REUTERS
France's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring the winning goal against Belgium. Picture: REUTERS

Duesseldorf — Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored with five minutes left to send twice-winners France through to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 on Monday after beating a disappointing Belgium 1-0.

France will meet the winner of Monday’s late match between Portugal and Slovenia in the quarterfinals in Hamburg on Friday.

With the game looking like it was headed for extra time, Kolo Muani picked up a ball from N’Golo Kante and fired a shot that deflected off Jan Vertonghen past keeper Koen Casteels.

France were in control for most of the match, with Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram finding chances on both sides of halftime and Kylian Mbappe quick-footed and threatening.

Belgium could have won the game late on, with Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne forcing good saves from French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Reuters

England fight back to secure place in Euro quarterfinals

Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp bicycle kick took match against Slovakia to extra time, with Harry Kane heading the winner
Sport
1 day ago

Spain’s Yamal is no kid, Germany’s Raum says

Teenager’s skills, creative play and speed are impressive
Sport
9 hours ago

Euro 2024 is already the ultimate late show

Ten stoppage-time goals so far sets a record for the tournament
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Caf and Safa mum on reported high-level Danny ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Spain’s Yamal is no kid, Germany’s Raum says
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bumrah or bust... Proteas didn’t choke
Sport / Cricket
4.
Comrades Marathon Association fires race and ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
England fight back to secure place in Euro ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

England fight back to secure place in Euro quarterfinals

Sport / Soccer

Spain’s Yamal is no kid, Germany’s Raum says

Sport / Soccer

Euro 2024 is already the ultimate late show

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.