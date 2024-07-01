The rand and its emerging-marketing peers weakened during the day as the dollar strengthened
Duesseldorf — Substitute Randal Kolo Muani scored with five minutes left to send twice-winners France through to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 on Monday after beating a disappointing Belgium 1-0.
France will meet the winner of Monday’s late match between Portugal and Slovenia in the quarterfinals in Hamburg on Friday.
With the game looking like it was headed for extra time, Kolo Muani picked up a ball from N’Golo Kante and fired a shot that deflected off Jan Vertonghen past keeper Koen Casteels.
France were in control for most of the match, with Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram finding chances on both sides of halftime and Kylian Mbappe quick-footed and threatening.
Belgium could have won the game late on, with Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne forcing good saves from French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
Reuters
Late Kolo Muani winner against Belgium sends France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals
The twice-champions will meet Portugal or Slovenia in Hamburg on Friday
