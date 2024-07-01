Cavin Johnson parts ways with Chiefs

“Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to an amicable parting of ways with head of academy Cavin Johnson,” the club said on Monday.

“Johnson joined Chiefs in September 2023 to take up his role at the club. The departure is part of the restructuring process the club is undertaking.

“We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Chiefs and wish him well in the future.”

Chiefs have said they will announce their new head coach soon.

Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, 58, is heavily reported to be the coach who will sign at Amakhosi.