Cavin Johnson parts ways with Chiefs
Amakhosi to announce new skipper soon after amicable exit of caretaker coach
Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to part ways with last season’s caretaker coach Cavin Johnson.
Johnson was moved from head of the academy to replace head coach Molefi Ntseki as caretaker as Amakhosi battled for results from the start of the 2023-24 season.
However, the former Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu coach and Al Ahly (Egypt) assistant coach, after initial positive results, could not improve things, Chiefs suffered their worst Premiership finish in 10th place and an unprecedented ninth season without a trophy.
“Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to an amicable parting of ways with head of academy Cavin Johnson,” the club said on Monday.
“Johnson joined Chiefs in September 2023 to take up his role at the club. The departure is part of the restructuring process the club is undertaking.
“We wish to thank Mr Johnson for his contribution to Chiefs and wish him well in the future.”
Chiefs have said they will announce their new head coach soon.
Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi, 58, is heavily reported to be the coach who will sign at Amakhosi.