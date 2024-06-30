Sport / Soccer

England fight back to secure place in Euro quarterfinals

Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp bicycle kick took match against Slovakia to extra time, with Harry Kane heading the winner

30 June 2024 - 21:07
by Fernando Kallas
Harry Kane, left, celebrates scoring England's second goal with Jude Bellingham. Picture: REUTERS
Gelsenkirchen — England came back from the brink of elimination to secure a 2-1 win over Slovakia in their Euro 2024 round-of-16 clash on Sunday after a last-gasp bicycle kick by Jude Bellingham took the match to extra time, with Harry Kane heading the winner.

England were unable to get a foothold against a Slovakia team who were aggressive from the start and pressed their opponents relentlessly, taking the lead with an Ivan Schranz strike from a counter attack in the 25th minute.

Declan Rice hit the post from long range as England desperately sought an equaliser, but it wasn’t until five minutes into added time that Bellingham found the net, with his side’s first shot on target in the game, before Kane headed home in the first minute of extra time.

England will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals after they knocked-out defending champions Italy with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Reuters

Euro 2024 is already the ultimate late show

Ten stoppage-time goals so far sets a record for the tournament
Sport
3 days ago

Slovakia and Romania draw to both reach Euro last 16

The group was on a knife-edge with all four teams beginning the final day on three points
Sport
4 days ago
