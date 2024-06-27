Sport / Soccer

Euro 2024 is already the ultimate late show

27 June 2024 - 14:57
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Turkey's Cenk Tosun celebrates scoring their second goal with Zeki Celik in their Euro 2024 Group F match against Czech Republic Hamburg at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on June 26 2024. Picture: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS
Turkey's Cenk Tosun celebrates scoring their second goal with Zeki Celik in their Euro 2024 Group F match against Czech Republic Hamburg at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on June 26 2024. Picture: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS

Frankfurt — When Cenk Tosun fired Turkey to victory over the Czech Republic in their European Championship Group F match on Wednesday, he secured second place in the pool for his side and set a record for the tournament.

Striker Tosun rattled the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 94th minute, the 10th stoppage-time goal of the group phase in Germany, a record for the Euros with 15 more games to play in the knockout rounds.

It has been a finals for late drama, with one more added-time goal scored than the previous record of nine in 2016, the first tournament to be expanded to 24 teams, and double the number of three years ago.

Perhaps the most dramatic one was netted by Italy’s Mattia Zaccagni, his first in international football, as he curled a shot into the top corner in the 98th minute of their final Group B clash with Croatia to claim a 1-1 draw.

It sealed an early exit for Croatia as their two points was not enough to finish as one of the best third-placed teams.

Germany clinched top spot in Group A with a 92nd-minute equaliser from Niclas Fuellkrug in their 1-1 draw with Switzerland, denying the latter top spot. Portugal ultimately finished first in Group F thanks to Francisco Conceicao’s 92nd- minute winner against the Czechs in their opener.

The latter conceded two stoppage-time goals at the end of their games, and one deep into first-half added time as their weakness just before the whistle blows to end a half was exposed.

The latest goal scored in the tournament was after 100 minutes by Hungary’s Kevin Csoboth in their 1-0 victory over Scotland, though it was not enough to see them advance to the last 16.

These finals may have seen the most added time goals, but there have been famous instances in the past that have proved decisive.

Spain were losing 3-2 to Yugoslavia and heading out in the pool stages in 2000 when Gaizka Mendieta equalised with a penalty in the 94th minute before Alfonso Perez grabbed a winner 60 seconds later.

In 2004, England led 1-0 in stoppage-time of their pool game against France, but Zinedine Zidane netted twice before the final whistle to seal a French victory. Both teams advanced to the knockout stages.

Reuters

Slovakia and Romania draw to both reach Euro last 16

The group was on a knife-edge with all four teams beginning the final day on three points
Sport
23 hours ago

Austria into last 16 after late Sabitzer strike downs Dutch

The Netherlands also progress as one of the best third-placed teams at Euro 2024
Sport
1 day ago

Mkhalele says Cosafa Cup can unearth Bafana stars

Assistant coach sees regional competition as the perfect opportunity to increase the player base
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff

A coaching appointment at Kaizer Chiefs appears imminent with the arrival in the country on Sunday morning of Fernando da Cruz, the Frenchman ...
Sport
4 days ago

Wounded Italy and Croatia face showdown

Both teams anxiously glance at table going into last group game
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
WATCH | Boks don’t let cancelled flight from ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Comrades Marathon Association fires race and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Kolisi to retain Bok captaincy
Sport / Rugby
4.
India aim to turn the tide in England semifinal
Sport / Cricket
5.
Springboks recall World Cup winners for Ireland ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Slovakia and Romania draw to both reach Euro last 16

Sport / Soccer

Austria into last 16 after late Sabitzer strike downs Dutch

Sport / Soccer

Mkhalele says Cosafa Cup can unearth Bafana stars

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff

Sport / Soccer

Wounded Italy and Croatia face showdown

Sport / Soccer

Stats show why Germany are sparkling at Euro 2024

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.