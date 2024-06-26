Sport / Soccer

Slovakia and Romania draw to both reach Euro last 16

The group was on a knife-edge with all four teams beginning the final day on three points

26 June 2024 - 20:55
by Christian Radnedge
Ondrej Duda celebrates scoring for Slovakia against Romania, June 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS
Stuttgart — A 1-1 draw between Slovakia and Romania on Wednesday sent both sides into the last 16 of Euro 2024, with Romania topping the Group E standings and Slovakia through as one of the four best third-placed sides.

The group was on a knife-edge with all four teams beginning the final day on three points and though a draw would have been enough for both sides, the game was action-packed.

The sides went in level at the break after Ondrej Duda put Slovakia in front with a header from Juraj Kucka’s cross and Romania levelled with a penalty converted by Razvan Marin.

All four sides finished level on four points, but Romania finished top thanks to more goals scored than Belgium who were runners-up, ahead of Slovakia on the goal difference. Ukraine ended bottom because of a worse goal difference than Slovakia and exit the tournament.

Romania will face either Slovenia or the Netherlands in the last 16.

Belgium will face France after their goalless draw with Ukraine.

Domenico Tedesco’s Belgium dominated possession in the tight contest, though it was Serhiy Rebrov’s Ukraine that had more attempts on goal in the first half.

But the two teams cancelled each other out in the second period as Belgium clung on for a place in the knockout stage. 

Reuters

Austria into last 16 after late Sabitzer strike downs Dutch

The Netherlands also progress as one of the best third-placed teams at Euro 2024
Sport
1 day ago

Wounded Italy and Croatia face showdown

Both teams anxiously glance at table going into last group game
Sport
3 days ago

Stats show why Germany are sparkling at Euro 2024

Statistics highlight differing approaches to the game
Sport
3 days ago
