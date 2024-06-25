Sport / Soccer

Mkhalele says Cosafa Cup can unearth Bafana stars

Assistant coach sees regional competition as perfect opportunity to increase player base

25 June 2024 - 18:10
by AMIR CHETTY
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele believes the Cosafa Cup provides the ideal opportunity to give players exposure to soccer at a higher level. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele believes the Cosafa Cup provides the ideal opportunity to give players exposure to soccer at a higher level. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX

Having a group of players capable of competing at the highest level was one of the reasons for the final selections of the
23-player SA squad for the Cosafa Cup starting in Gqeberha this week, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele says.

The Bafana Bafana legend initially had a preliminary group of 51 to choose from. He made the final selections to the squad last week as the team prepared for the tournament to be hosted at the Nelson Mandela Bay and Isaac Wolfson stadiums from June 26 to July 7.

Mkhalele’s third-string Bafana are in group A, where they will do battle against Mozambique at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (6pm), Botswana at Wolfson Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and Eswatini at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2 (3pm).

Mkhalele and the technical team view the regional competition as the perfect opportunity to increase their player base.

While many question how many of his squad are genuine first-team contenders, Mkhalele insists the tournament will give the hosts’ developmental side exposure and international experience so Bafana can source players for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

“For us to be able to compete and achieve our results, it is important to have more players to select from, but more importantly, players with the required competence to perform at the highest level of football,” he said before their first outing on Wednesday.

“As we observed during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier in 2024, football on the continent has improved drastically. So, for us to sustain the performance of Bafana Bafana and improve it, it is important we have players who can perform at that level.”

The Cosafa Cup features 12 nations divided into three groups of four teams.

Zambia, having won the competition the most with seven titles, will look to defend their 2023 crown. A victory in 2024 will see them become the first side to win three titles in a row.

Looking to spoil the party for the Zambians will be Zimbabwe, who have won the competition six times, while SA (five) and Angola (three) will also look to have a say in where the trophy finds its home for the next year.

Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff

A coaching appointment at Kaizer Chiefs appears imminent with the arrival in the country on Sunday morning of Fernando da Cruz, the Frenchman ...
Sport
2 days ago

Wounded Italy and Croatia face showdown

Both teams anxiously glance at table going into last group game
Sport
2 days ago

Stats show why Germany are sparkling at Euro 2024

Statistics highlight differing approaches to the game
Sport
2 days ago

No talks between Al Ahly and Mokoena — player’s agent

Al Ahly also have former Sundowns star Percy Tau on their books
Sport
5 days ago

Spain and Italy set to extend record Euro rivalry

No two countries have met more often at the tournaments than the Azzurri and La Furia Roja who line up for the eighth time since 1960
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
WATCH | Boks don’t let cancelled flight from ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff
Sport / Soccer
3.
Springboks recall World Cup winners for Ireland ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Protea’s victory fails to convince captain Markram
Sport / Cricket
5.
Rampaging Rohit leads India into T20 World Cup ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Broos’ selection criteria raises questions

Sport / Soccer

Broos calls for new approach to football in SA

Sport / Soccer

Long-awaited Broos-Khoza meeting in the pipeline

Sport / Soccer

Hugo Broos admits Safa is part of soccer’s problem

Sport / Soccer

Bafana’s achievements must not mask deficiencies in SA football

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.