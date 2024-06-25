Mkhalele says Cosafa Cup can unearth Bafana stars

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele believes the Cosafa Cup provides the ideal opportunity to give players exposure to soccer at a higher level. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Having a group of players capable of competing at the highest level was one of the reasons for the final selections of the 23-player SA squad for the Cosafa Cup starting in Gqeberha this week, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele says.
The Bafana Bafana legend initially had a preliminary group of 51 to choose from. He made the final selections to the squad last week as the team prepared for the tournament to be hosted at the Nelson Mandela Bay and Isaac Wolfson stadiums from June 26 to July 7.
Mkhalele’s third-string Bafana are in group A, where they will do battle against Mozambique at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (6pm), Botswana at Wolfson Stadium on Saturday (3pm) and Eswatini at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 2 (3pm).
Mkhalele and the technical team view the regional competition as the perfect opportunity to increase their player base.
While many question how many of his squad are genuine first-team contenders, Mkhalele insists the tournament will give the hosts’ developmental side exposure and international experience so Bafana can source players for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.
“For us to be able to compete and achieve our results, it is important to have more players to select from, but more importantly, players with the required competence to perform at the highest level of football,” he said before their first outing on Wednesday.
“As we observed during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier in 2024, football on the continent has improved drastically. So, for us to sustain the performance of Bafana Bafana and improve it, it is important we have players who can perform at that level.”
The Cosafa Cup features 12 nations divided into three groups of four teams.
Zambia, having won the competition the most with seven titles, will look to defend their 2023 crown. A victory in 2024 will see them become the first side to win three titles in a row.
Looking to spoil the party for the Zambians will be Zimbabwe, who have won the competition six times, while SA (five) and Angola (three) will also look to have a say in where the trophy finds its home for the next year.
