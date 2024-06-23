Sport / Soccer

Wounded Italy and Croatia face showdown

23 June 2024 - 16:03
by Toby Davis
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti during a training session at Hemberg-Stadion in Iserlohn, Germany on Saturday. Picture: CLAUDOI VILLA/GETTY IMAGES
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti during a training session at Hemberg-Stadion in Iserlohn, Germany on Saturday. Picture: CLAUDOI VILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Leipzig — With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.

Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.

Italy, second with three points after their opening win over Albania, will be through to the last 16 as runners-up if they avoid defeat. They will be unable to progress, however, if they lose and Albania beat group winners Spain in the other Group B decider.

The situation is more pressing for Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia, who began the tournament with a thumping 3-0 loss to Spain and prop up the table with a point. They will go through as runners-up if they beat Italy and Albania do not beat Spain.

A draw, however, is unlikely to be good enough as no team has made the next round with two points since the Euro finals expanded to 24 teams in 2016 — offering a place in the last 16 to the four best third-placed finishers.

Italy’s loss to Spain prompted damning headlines and national soul searching.

La Gazzetta dello Sport denounced Luciano Spalletti’s side as “Little Italy”, while Corriere dello Sport demanded a “reset”.

The loss was by a slender margin but it should have been far more emphatic as Spain’s 20 attempts on goal contrasted with Italy’s four, their fewest in a Euro or World Cup match since at least 1980.

Spalletti said his players lacked freshness, and wondered whether they needed more rest after Spain’s relentless attacks left them chasing shadows for most of the 90 minutes.

Croatia’s struggles have come as a surprise to coach Dalic, whose side reached the World Cup semifinals in Qatar two years ago and the final in 2018.

“We didn’t expect to have such a difficult story in these two matches, it has been a struggle,” he said after their draw with Albania.

An issue for Croatia has been their sleepy starts to games. They conceded three goals to Spain in the first half and fell behind to Albania with 11 minutes on the clock.

While their technical ability is not in question, having bossed possession against both Spain and Albania, they have seemed flat in the final third and been unable to build sustained pressure.

With midfield conjuror Luka Modric, now 38, converted full-back Ivan Perisic, 35, and forward Andrej Kramaric, 33, Dalic has kept faith with the old guard that has served him so well in the past. Yet this could be one tournament too far for a side who have frequently surpassed expectations.

“The World Cup was two years ago and slowly our players are getting older, and this whole tournament has shown us that everyone is having a hard time,” Dalic said.

Reuters

Praise for Jude Bellingham, but not much else

England’s bright start fades in narrow win over Serbia
Sport
6 days ago

Criticism leaves Neuer cold ahead of Hungary game

German goalkeeper says his focus has moved to next group stage game
Sport
6 days ago

Ronaldo faces Schick in battle of top marksmen

Portugal play Czech Republic in Group F opener
Sport
6 days ago

Italy need to start Euro 2024 like it’s 2021

Italians face Albania in opening match
Sport
1 week ago

Orang-utan backs Germany for win over Scotland

Euro 2024 starts in Munich on Friday with host nation strong favourites to win opening match
Sport
1 week ago

Footballers’ union Fifpro files legal claim against Fifa

The court action is due to Fifa saying it will not consider rescheduling its 32-team Club World Cup
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff
Sport / Soccer
2.
Erasmus not fussed by imperfect Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Franco Smith’s coaching credentials continue to ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Bulls coach Jake White may be missing a trick
Sport / Rugby
5.
Jordan hat-trick paves England’s way to T20 ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Stats show why Germany are sparkling at Euro 2024

Sport / Soccer

No talks between Al Ahly and Mokoena — player’s agent

Sport / Soccer

Spain and Italy set to extend record Euro rivalry

Sport / Soccer

Radebe backs Tunisian Nabi as new Chiefs coach

Sport / Soccer

Safa sets date for Walter Steenbok’s disciplinary

Sport / Soccer

Romania stun Ukraine with first Euro win in 24 years

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.