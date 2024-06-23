Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff

Fernando da Cruz, then head coach of Royal Excel Mouscron, during a Jupiler Pro League match against Sporting de Charleroi in Mouscron, Belgium, in September 2020. Da Cruz arrived in Johannesburg on Sunday morning and was greeted by Kaizer Chiefs officials, appearing to confirm reports he will sign for the Soweto giants as an assistant coach. Picture: VINCENT VAN DOORNICK/GETTY IMAGES
A coaching appointment at Kaizer Chiefs appears imminent with the arrival in the country on Sunday of Fernando da Cruz, the Frenchman reported to be on the verge of signing as an assistant coach to Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.
A video on football website Far Post shows 51-year-old Da Cruz being greeted at OR Tambo Airport by Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
This appears further confirmation the reported deal for 51-year-old Nabi has been concluded.
Chiefs might not need to wait long should they be on the verge of announcing Nabi — who will reportedly arrive with five new technical staff members, including Da Cruz — as head coach.
The Tunisian’s Moroccan club, FAR Rabat, played Maghreb AS de Fès in the Moroccan Throne Cup semifinal on Sunday night.
If FAR lose, Chiefs might announce Nabi in the next day or two. If his team win, it is unclear if Nabi would be able to stay at FAR until the final this weekend as Chiefs might press for him to still arrive in SA this week so he does not begin his 2024-25 preseason too late.
Nabi steered FAR to second place in the tough Moroccan Botola top flight league as his team ended with a 2-0 derby win against FUS Rabat on June 14.
Nabi earned a reputation as a coach capable of challenging for and winning trophies at Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League, clinching the title in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He steered “Yanga” to the Caf Confederation Cup final in the second of those campaigns, where they lost on away goals (2-2 aggregate) against USM Alger.
He was linked to the Chiefs job ahead of the 2022-23 season and had at least one meeting with the club, who surprisingly opted to move head of youth and technical and former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to the head coaching position.
Da Cruz also has plenty of experience, having managed Lille’s youth side and reserve teams, plus a stint as caretaker of the senior team, where he also worked as a scout; and Royal Excel Mouscron in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League top flight.
Kaizer Chiefs close to naming new coaching staff
A coaching appointment at Kaizer Chiefs appears imminent with the arrival in the country on Sunday of Fernando da Cruz, the Frenchman reported to be on the verge of signing as an assistant coach to Tunisian Nasreddine Nabi.
A video on football website Far Post shows 51-year-old Da Cruz being greeted at OR Tambo Airport by Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.
This appears further confirmation the reported deal for 51-year-old Nabi has been concluded.
Chiefs might not need to wait long should they be on the verge of announcing Nabi — who will reportedly arrive with five new technical staff members, including Da Cruz — as head coach.
The Tunisian’s Moroccan club, FAR Rabat, played Maghreb AS de Fès in the Moroccan Throne Cup semifinal on Sunday night.
If FAR lose, Chiefs might announce Nabi in the next day or two. If his team win, it is unclear if Nabi would be able to stay at FAR until the final this weekend as Chiefs might press for him to still arrive in SA this week so he does not begin his 2024-25 preseason too late.
Nabi steered FAR to second place in the tough Moroccan Botola top flight league as his team ended with a 2-0 derby win against FUS Rabat on June 14.
Nabi earned a reputation as a coach capable of challenging for and winning trophies at Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League, clinching the title in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He steered “Yanga” to the Caf Confederation Cup final in the second of those campaigns, where they lost on away goals (2-2 aggregate) against USM Alger.
He was linked to the Chiefs job ahead of the 2022-23 season and had at least one meeting with the club, who surprisingly opted to move head of youth and technical and former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki to the head coaching position.
Da Cruz also has plenty of experience, having managed Lille’s youth side and reserve teams, plus a stint as caretaker of the senior team, where he also worked as a scout; and Royal Excel Mouscron in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League top flight.
Wounded Italy and Croatia face showdown
Stats show why Germany are sparkling at Euro 2024
No talks between Al Ahly and Mokoena — player’s agent
Spain and Italy set to extend record Euro rivalry
Radebe backs Tunisian Nabi as new Chiefs coach
Safa sets date for Walter Steenbok’s disciplinary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Wounded Italy and Croatia face showdown
Stats show why Germany are sparkling at Euro 2024
No talks between Al Ahly and Mokoena — player’s agent
Spain and Italy set to extend record Euro rivalry
Radebe backs Tunisian Nabi as new Chiefs coach
Safa sets date for Walter Steenbok’s disciplinary
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.