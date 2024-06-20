No talks between Al Ahly and Mokoena — player’s agent

Teboho Mokoena in action for Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN8 quarterfinal against Moroka Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in August 2023. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena has not been in talks with Al Ahly, his agent has said, according to reports in Egyptian media.
The Bafana Bafana midfielder has been linked to a move to the Cairo giants, who have in the past sought to sign players from Sundowns, including Uruguayan Gaston Sirino.
Al Ahly also have former Sundowns star Percy Tau on their books.
Mokoena’s agent, Glyn Binkin, said he has not been contacted by Al Ahly about the player.
“In recent months, there has been much speculation that Mokoena will join Al Ahly, but I cannot confirm or deny this,” Binkin said.
“There are no negotiations between Al Ahly and Mokoena and I am not aware of Al Ahly negotiating with Sundowns regarding the player.
“Al Ahly may have contacted Sundowns, but from my side, I cannot confirm nor deny that.
“Everything being said about offers made to Mokoena is rumour. The player still has two seasons remaining on his contract with Sundowns.
“There are no negotiations with Qatari club Al Wakrah. This is not true.”
Mokoena, a product of the Harmony Academy in the Free State and SuperSport United’s youth system, moved to Matsatsantsa’s Pretoria neighbours in January 2022. He has played a prominent role in Sundowns reaching two Caf Champions League semifinals and adding their sixth and seventh successive Premier Soccer League titles.
He started all seven of Bafana’s games winning the bronze medal at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and scored a stunning goal from a free-kick in their 2-0 last 16 shock win against Morocco.
