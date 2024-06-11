Franz Beckenbauer. File photo: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Germany’s late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured by Uefa at the Euro 2024 opening ceremony in the Munich Football Arena on Friday, European soccer’s governing body said.
Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.
The opening ceremony will see Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi carry the Henri Delaunay Cup — the tournament’s championship trophy — with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.
This will ensure “all three of Germany’s Uefa Euro triumphs are reflected,” Uefa said.
The venue of the ceremony is also home to Bayern Munich, the club where Beckenbauer played for over a decade, winning three successive European Cups from 1974 to 1976.
The opening ceremony will precede Germany’s opening match in the tournament against Scotland in Group A.
Uefa to honour Beckenbauer at Euro opening ceremony
Germany’s late World Cup-winning captain and coach will be honoured on Friday
Bengaluru — Germany’s late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured by Uefa at the Euro 2024 opening ceremony in the Munich Football Arena on Friday, European soccer’s governing body said.
Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.
The opening ceremony will see Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi carry the Henri Delaunay Cup — the tournament’s championship trophy — with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.
This will ensure “all three of Germany’s Uefa Euro triumphs are reflected,” Uefa said.
The venue of the ceremony is also home to Bayern Munich, the club where Beckenbauer played for over a decade, winning three successive European Cups from 1974 to 1976.
The opening ceremony will precede Germany’s opening match in the tournament against Scotland in Group A.
Reuters
Qualifying for World Cup will market Bafana players, says Broos
Confidence and a better record give Bafana a shot in Uyo
Africa Cup of Nations postponed six months to early 2026
Broos shrugs off revenge as Bafana take on Nigeria
Netherlands have a shot at Euro title, says coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Hugo Broos counts on Bafana’s mentality in World Cup qualifier
Valencia fans jailed for racist insults against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr
Qualifying for World Cup will market Bafana players, says Broos
Confidence and a better record give Bafana a shot in Uyo
Africa Cup of Nations postponed six months to early 2026
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.