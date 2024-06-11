Sport / Soccer

Uefa to honour Beckenbauer at Euro opening ceremony

Germany’s late World Cup-winning captain and coach will be honoured on Friday

11 June 2024 - 14:43
by Chiranjit Ojha
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Franz Beckenbauer. File photo: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS
Franz Beckenbauer. File photo: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Germany’s late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured by Uefa at the Euro 2024 opening ceremony in the Munich Football Arena on Friday, European soccer’s governing body said.

Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.

The opening ceremony will see Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi carry the Henri Delaunay Cup — the tournament’s championship trophy — with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

This will ensure “all three of Germany’s Uefa Euro triumphs are reflected,” Uefa said.

The venue of the ceremony is also home to Bayern Munich, the club where Beckenbauer played for over a decade, winning three successive European Cups from 1974 to 1976.

The opening ceremony will precede Germany’s opening match in the tournament against Scotland in Group A.

Reuters

Qualifying for World Cup will market Bafana players, says Broos

Bafana face Zimbabwe on Tuesday after a draw with Nigeria
Sport
1 day ago

Confidence and a better record give Bafana a shot in Uyo

The upturn of the past two years will give the South Africans hope of pulling off at least a draw in the World Cup qualifier
Sport
4 days ago

Africa Cup of Nations postponed six months to early 2026

The finals were due to be played in June 2025 but that clashed with the Club World Cup
Sport
5 days ago

Broos shrugs off revenge as Bafana take on Nigeria

Coach focuses on preparation for World Cup qualifier after Nigeria knocked Bafana out of Afcon this year
Sport
5 days ago

Netherlands have a shot at Euro title, says coach

The Dutch face Poland, France and Austria in Group D
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SA get lucky as Maharaj defends 11
Sport / Cricket
2.
Gerda Steyn wins third Comrades in record time
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Hugo Broos counts on Bafana’s mentality in World ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Flying Dutchman Piet Wiersma wins Comrades ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Ernie comes from behind to win in Madison
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Hugo Broos counts on Bafana’s mentality in World Cup qualifier

Sport / Soccer

Valencia fans jailed for racist insults against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr

Sport / Soccer

Qualifying for World Cup will market Bafana players, says Broos

Sport / Soccer

Confidence and a better record give Bafana a shot in Uyo

Sport / Soccer

Africa Cup of Nations postponed six months to early 2026

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.