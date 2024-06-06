Sport / Soccer

Croatia out to bring World Cup shine to Euros

The team has never been past the quarterfinals and fell in the last 16 at the previous two editions of the continental contest

06 June 2024 - 18:16
by Toby Davis
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Croatia players celebrate Marco Pasalic's goal for 3-0 during an international friendly match against North Macedonia at Stadion HNK Rijeka on June 3 2024 in Rijeka, Croatia. Picture: SANJIN STRUKIC/GETTY IMAGES
Croatia players celebrate Marco Pasalic's goal for 3-0 during an international friendly match against North Macedonia at Stadion HNK Rijeka on June 3 2024 in Rijeka, Croatia. Picture: SANJIN STRUKIC/GETTY IMAGES

Perennial overachievers Croatia have made a habit of bucking predictions and making pretournament odds look ridiculous, but while their World Cup record is the envy of many, they have never quite hit the same highs in the European Championship.

With a population of about 3.8-million, Croatia’s achievement in reaching the 2018 World Cup final and following that with a run to the semis four years later is one of the great underdog stories in the sport’s voluminous annals.

Yet their history in Europe’s continental contest lacks the same shine, with them having never been past the quarterfinals and falling in the last 16 at the previous two editions.

They will hope to put that right at Euro 2024 in Germany, in what will surely be the last hurrah for captain Luka Modric.

The 38-year-old, Croatia’s talisman and schemer-in-chief, has lifted every trophy going at club level with Real Madrid and would love to crown his incredible career with international honours.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who has won multiple LaLiga and Champions League trophies, has seen his playing time at Real limited this season but he remains the linchpin in a Croatia side that on paper lacks the star quality of some of their rivals.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic referred to Modric last year as “footballing perfection” and “superior [to others] in every possible way” but he has also proven a master at melding a team of lesser talents that is almost always greater than the sum of its parts.

Having had a journeyman career before taking on Croatia in 2017, Dalic’s World Cup achievements, while also reaching the Nations League final in 2023, make him the most successful coach in the country’s history.

In qualifying for the Euros, Croatia finished second in Group D, a point behind Turkey, earning five wins in their eight games, with two defeats.

Their top scorer was Andrej Kramaric with four goals and, while those efforts proved important, the team ethos was reflected in the fact that their 13 goals in the qualifiers were spread between seven players.

The first task for Croatia at the tournament will be escaping arguably the hardest of the six groups after they were drawn alongside Spain and Italy in Group B, with the fourth team Albania heavy favourites to exit at the first hurdle.

The group winners, runners-up and best four third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.

Reuters

Africa Cup of Nations postponed six months to early 2026

The finals were due to be played in June 2025 but that clashed with the Club World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Broos shrugs off revenge as Bafana take on Nigeria

Coach focuses on preparation for World Cup qualifier after Nigeria knocked Bafana out of Afcon this year
Sport
1 day ago

Netherlands have a shot at Euro title, says coach

The Dutch face Poland, France and Austria in Group D
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa bans Afcon top scorer Nsue after playing illegally for Equatorial Guinea

Striker Emilio Nsue should not have been allowed to represent the country for 11 years
Sport
2 days ago

Broos rues Sundowns’ workload as Msimango replaces Kekana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has released key centreback Grant Kekana from his squad for the forthcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Teenager Andreeva shocks ill Sabalenka to enter ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas take a good bite of the Big Apple
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bulls shouldn't underestimate Benetton in URC ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Paolini advances to first Grand Slam semifinal
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Broos shrugs off revenge as Bafana take on Nigeria
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

African qualifiers for World Cup resume on Wednesday

Sport / Soccer

Hosts Germany ready to turn tide on home soil

Sport / Soccer

Spain aim to put aside domestic crisis as they chase Euro glory

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.