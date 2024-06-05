Africa Cup of Nations postponed six months to early 2026

Bafana players celebrate with coach Hugo Broos after winning the penalty shoot-out to earn the bronze medal in their Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff against Democratic Republic of Congo at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
The next Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals will be put back six months to the start of 2026, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Wednesday.
The 2025 finals in Morocco were due to be played in June 2025 but that clashed with the expanded 32-team Club World Cup, which will be held in the US from June 15 to July 13.
Africa will have four teams at the Club World Cup and many of those players are likely to be picked for the Cup of Nations.
CAF was repeatedly asked about the obvious clash but failed to offer a solution until general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba told the BBC the Nations Cup finals would be held in early 2026.
This will be a blow to Morocco, hoping to use a summer tournament to highlight their burgeoning tourist industry and prove its ability to stage a major tournament ahead of the 2030 World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Portugal and Spain.
“We can play after the Club World Cup, but is this good for the interests of the players who have played all the season and then they travel to America to play [and then] immediately come to play Afcon?” Mosengo-Omba said.
“Scheduling is a nightmare for everyone,” he told the BBC.
CAF has also been under fire for its inability to fix dates for the 2024 women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, also in Morocco.
There is also uncertainty about the second edition of the African Football League, the continent’s new super league launched in 2023.
Eight selected clubs played for record prize money in a knockout competition crammed into two months.
CAF president Patrice Motsepe promised the next edition would be made up of 24 teams but CAF on Tuesday announced that next season’s African Champions League and Confederation Cup group stages would be played from October to December — the dates taken up by the African Football League last year.
