Read the latest e-paper

E-Editions: Business Day and Financial Mail Online
Read Now
Sport / Soccer

Injury sidelines Sundowns midfielder Lorch ahead of Nedbank Cup final

Midfielder to miss the match against Pirates and may need surgery

30 May 2024 - 20:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch will miss the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has confirmed controversial midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has been ruled out of the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates. 

Lorch grabbed the headlines this week when he appeared in an Instagram live video dancing with two unidentified women, and the move appears to have not gone down well with disciplinarian Mokwena. 

Speaking on Thursday as they prepared for the clash at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, Mokwena said Lorch has been ruled out because of the injury he sustained in their 1-1 Premiership draw with Stellenbosch last week. 

Lorch missed Sundowns’ remaining league matches against TS Galaxy and Cape Town City and Mokwena added he may need surgery during the break to be ready for the start of next season. 

“Is he available for Saturday? No,” said Mokwena. 

“He is not available for Saturday and I have been saying this all the time that when it comes to my players you will get no negative word from me because I always protect my players in the media. 

“I am in the space where when I am open and honest with them is when I close the door of my office and I have a face-to-face conversation with them. You are not going to hear anything about Lorch from me.” 

Lorch’s unavailability for this huge clash is a blow for Sundowns as he has been one of their best players in the tournament with three goals and one assist in four matches.

“He is injured but he has been removed from the group. He got injured against Stellenbosch and he might have to undergo surgery. This is the last game of the season and it is done for him.  

“I don’t want to give away names but there are a few big [injury] concerns but let’s see because we have two more days to try to work some magic there.” 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: De Kock and Nortjé could do with ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bulls gearing up for huge Sharks onslaught
Sport / Rugby
3.
We’re only human, says McIlroy as Tour deals with ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Broos includes Foster in squad for World Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Australia chase rare treble as cricket eyes ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Maema feels Downs have upper hand over Bucs

Sport / Soccer

Broos includes Foster in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Sport / Soccer

‘If it’s meant to happen it will’: Pirates’ top scorer Mabasa

Sport / Soccer

Middendorp’s future at Urban Warriors still unclear

Sport / Soccer

Pitso hails players’ efforts despite Abha relegation

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns hopes dashed, Pirates qualify for Champs League and Chiefs crumble

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.