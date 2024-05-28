Liverpool’s Dutch players look forward to arrival of new manager

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action against Manchester City during their Premier League match on October 16 2022. Picture: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/GETTY IMAGES
Amsterdam — Liverpool’s Dutch contingent are looking forward to the arrival of compatriot Arne Slot at the club as manager next season with club captain Virgil van Dijk committed to staying at Anfield.
Van Dijk said he had spoken to Slot and he was eagerly awaiting the next campaign and working under the former Feyenoord coach, who takes over from Jürgen Klopp.
“I still have a year left on my contract. I am club captain and I have made it clear I am there for the new coach and enthusiastic over the next season,” Van Dijk said as the Netherlands began their training camp for the European Championship.
“Obviously there will be a lot of changes, but I am confident we will make a big success of it. I congratulated him of course and I’m really pleased for him and his family. We spoke about the team and the future, but now my focus is fully on the national team,” he told Dutch television.
Ryan Gravenberch said Slot had proven his worth at Feyenoord, where he won the Dutch league last season and the cup this term. “I think he can be good for my career, it’s a coach who wants to play good football,” the 22-year-old midfielder, who signed from Bayern Munich last August, said.
Slot was named Liverpool manager last week as Klopp departed after a nine-year managerial reign.
• Aston Villa manager Unai Emery had signed a new five-year contract that would keep him at the club until 2029, the Premier League side said.
Emery, who joined in 2022, led Villa to their first top-four Premier League finish since 1995-96, earning them a place in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 1981-82, while also reaching the Europa Conference League semifinals.
“We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core,” club chair Nassef Sawiris said.
“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club,” Emery said. “There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa we are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”
• Manchester United forward Anthony Martial said he would leave the club when his contract expired at the end of June.
The 28-year-old Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford from AS Monaco in 2015 and has since scored 90 goals in 317 games for the Red Devils.
The departure was expected, as he had struggled with injuries in recent seasons and had not been in the squad for months. He was not in the team for the 2-1 FA Cup final victory against Manchester City on Saturday.
“It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career,” he said on Instagram. “You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.”
French defender Raphael Varane also stated earlier in May he would leave United.
