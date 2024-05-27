Sport / Soccer

Spanish court orders Fifa and Uefa to halt opposition to Super League

Judge rules that the sports bodies are practising anticompetitive behaviour

27 May 2024 - 20:09
by Inti Landauro
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
Madrid — A Spanish judge ordered football ruling bodies Fifa and Uefa to halt their opposition to a parallel European competition known as the European Super League (ESL), ruling they were practising anticompetitive behaviour and abusing their dominant position.

Judge Sofia Gil Garcia ruled that the governing bodies violated EU law by banning clubs from participating in a proposed new professional soccer championship, a court statement said on Monday.

In the ruling, Gil Garcia also ordered Fifa and Uefa to immediately reverse any anticompetitive actions committed in the past.

The case was brought by A22 Sports Management, the sports development company behind the plan to create the ESL, against the Spanish Soccer Federation, Spain’s LaLiga, Uefa and Fifa, who had blocked the ESL.

Gil Garcia’s ruling followed a similar decision by the European Court of Justice in December.

In a Monday statement, La Liga insisted the ruling does not explicitly support the creation of the Super League.

The proposal in 2021 of a breakaway league by Europe’s 12 leading clubs sparked widespread protests among fans and threats of sanctions by Uefa, leading nine of them to pull out.

A22 had said Uefa and Fifa held a monopolistic position that breached the EU’s Competition and Free Movement Law.

The ECJ ruled against Uefa and Fifa, though it did not comment specifically on whether the ESL could go ahead.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and nine other top European clubs announced the plan in April 2021.

The move collapsed within 48 hours, however, after a public outcry that forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to withdraw.

Reuters

KEVIN MCCALLUM: From street football to Atalanta’s Europa League Cup hero

Nigerian’s hat-trick helps Italian team beat Bayer Leverkusen in final
Opinion
4 days ago

Liverpool hand Klopp a final win as much-loved manager bows out

Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah score on a day that fans have been dreading
Sport
1 week ago

Premier League talking points: Newcastle’s Gordon looks set for Euros

It will not be a surprise if Gordon is in the England squad for the European Championships in June
Sport
3 weeks ago

Dortmund set to take on Leipzig to make top four spot

Rivals gear up for battle to qualify for the European competitions next season
Sport
1 month ago
