Guardiola rates Foden as Premier League’s best player

A Manchester City legend in the making after his double inspired a comeback win against Man U

04 March 2024 - 18:42
by Martyn Herman
Manchester City's Phil Foden at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Picture: LEE SMITH/ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
Manchester — Phil Foden is the best player in the Premier League on form and will become a Manchester City legend, manager Pep Guardiola said after his second-half double inspired a crucial 3-1 comeback win against Manchester United on Sunday.

City were utterly dominant but still trailing to a spectacular eighth-minute piledriver by Marcus Rashford when forward Foden took centre stage in the second half.

The 23-year-old local boy struck a sublime left-foot shot into the roof of the net in the 56th minute and then beat André Onana with a precise finish after 80 minutes.

Erling Haaland’s 18th league goal of the season rounded things off in stoppage time — his sixth goal of the week — but nothing could steal the limelight from Foden who now has 11 league goals this season, equalling his record.

“It is the number of games he is playing. He was always a talented player, but now he is more mature and understands more the game, especially defensively,” Guardiola told the BBC.

“He can play middle, right, make moments and cut inside, play in the left, scoring from the left. What can I say? He is the best player in the Premier League right now for the amount of things he does. Unbelievable.”

Foden’s quality and level of consistency make him impossible to exclude even in a squad laced with world-class players. His form also makes it unthinkable that he cannot be accommodated in Gareth Southgate’s England side.

“We don’t negotiate over that,” Guardiola said when asked about Foden’s defensive discipline. “The guy who doesn’t do that doesn’t stay in the team. He loves football, he lives for football. He is a joy and his work ethic is unbelievable.”

Guardiola was no less effusive in his praise of Foden when talking to Sky Sports.

“He will already be a legendary player because in a short age, the games played, the minutes, the goals scored, the titles won and he is from the home and that is why the connection with the fans is unbelievable.

“He is the player of the season. No-one has been so decisive for us as him this season.”

City are now unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions and will head to Anfield next weekend for a blockbuster against leaders Liverpool who are one point better off.

“Will we do it? I don’t know,” Guardiola said when asked whether his side will land a fourth successive league title. “We have today more points at this stage than last season. The difference is Liverpool have I don’t know how many more points than this stage last season.

“When the opponent is behaving like this, what can I say, congratulations so far. We will continue to try game by game.”  

Reuters

Pressure ‘will be need to be felt’ for Bayern to beat Lazio

Coach Tuchel gives his prescription for the out-of-form Germans to reach the Champions League quarters
Sport
4 hours ago

Ten Hag feels the heat: Premier League talking points

Clouds are gathering over the manager of Man U, which have already lost more games this season than the previous one
Sport
7 hours ago

Foden at the double as Man City trounce United

City move to 62 points, one behind leaders Liverpool
Sport
1 day ago
