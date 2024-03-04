Guardiola rates Foden as Premier League’s best player

Manchester — Phil Foden is the best player in the Premier League on form and will become a Manchester City legend, manager Pep Guardiola said after his second-half double inspired a crucial 3-1 comeback win against Manchester United on Sunday.

City were utterly dominant but still trailing to a spectacular eighth-minute piledriver by Marcus Rashford when forward Foden took centre stage in the second half.

The 23-year-old local boy struck a sublime left-foot shot into the roof of the net in the 56th minute and then beat André Onana with a precise finish after 80 minutes.

Erling Haaland’s 18th league goal of the season rounded things off in stoppage time — his sixth goal of the week — but nothing could steal the limelight from Foden who now has 11 league goals this season, equalling his record.