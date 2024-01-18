Sport / Soccer

Nsue hat-trick earns Equatorial Guinea fine win over Guinea Bissau

18 January 2024 - 21:30
by Mark Gleeson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Emilio Nsue Lopez of Equatorial Guinea celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Guinea Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, January 18 2024. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Emilio Nsue Lopez of Equatorial Guinea celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Guinea Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, January 18 2024. Picture: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX

Veteran striker Emilio Nsue grabbed a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea beat Guinea Bissau 4-2 on Thursday to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 in the Ivory Coast.

Nsue opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added two more in the second half with Josete Miranda also on target in the Group A encounter.

Guinea Bissau’s goals — their first in eight matches at the finals since 2017 — came from an own goal from Esteban Orozco to level the score at 1-1 and a stoppage-time consolation effort from Ze Turbo.

The win moved Equatorial Guinea to four points after they held Nigeria to a draw in their opening game on Sunday while Guinea Bissau have now lost twice.

Equatorial Guinea went ahead as Guinea Bissau captain Sori Mane failed to intercept a pass from Pablo Ganet and Nsue needed no second invitation to score.

Guinea Bissau equalised 16 minutes later as Mauro Rodrigues’ cross was turned into his own net by defender Orozco.

They were then awarded a penalty two minutes later after a challenge by Saul Coco on Franculino. Yet after a lengthy VAR check it was reversed as Franculino was deemed the offender rather than the Equatorial Guinea centre back.

A long ball down the middle at the resumption of the second half was missed by the Guinea Bissau centre backs and allowed Miranda an easy finish to restore the lead.

They extended their advantage in the 51st minute as Basilo Ndong’s cross was missed by Guinea Bissau goalkeeper Ouparine Djoco and Nsue slid the ball in at the back post.

His hat-trick was completed 10 minutes later although it took a long VAR check for offside before the goal was awarded

It was a first hat-trick at the finals since 2008.

Ze Turbo pulled one back for Guinea Bissau with a touch off the outside of his left foot late in stoppage time but the game had long been settled.

Reuters

Morocco make winning start at Afcon

Favourites beat 10-man Tanzania 3-0 in strong start to Africa Cup of Nations campaign
Sport
1 day ago

Namibia stun Tunisia in first Afcon win

Hotto scores late to hand team a shock 1-0 victory over North Africans at Africa Cup of Nations
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana must beat Namibia to stay in Afcon, says Broos

Bafana coach goes easy on his team after loss to Mali
Sport
1 day ago

Senegal start campaign with 3-0 win over Gambia

Senegal begin title defence in opening Group C Afcon match
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Blinkova stuns Rybakina in epic tiebreaker
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Behind CSA’s decision to drop Teeger as captain
Sport / Cricket
3.
Djokovic, Sabalenka advance in Melbourne
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Former Bok Jantjies gets four-year ban after ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Stormers weather scrum storm
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Bafana face fired-up Namibia

Sport / Soccer

Appollis’ former coach excited about rise of once-idle Bafana player

Sport / Soccer

Good start vital for Bafana’s Afcon campaign, ‘Magents’ says

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.