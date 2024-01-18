Sport / Soccer

Bafana face fired-up Namibia

18 January 2024 - 20:03
by SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana training during the 2023 African Cup of Nations South Africa Training Session at the Korhogo on the January 13 2024. Picture: SAFA MEDIA
Despite their disappointing start at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which drew flak from many South Africans back home, Bafana Bafana players remain upbeat and focused on the mission at hand.  

Bafana kicked off their tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Mali on Tuesday in Ivory Coast, putting themselves in a difficult position ahead of their second game of the group stages.  

With two games to play in the group stage, Bafana’s chances of making the round of 16 are still possible.  

But to keep those chances alive, SA will need to get a positive result against neighbours Namibia, who are fired up after the great start they had in the tournament by beating Tunisia.  

Speaking from Ivory Coast, Bafana midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the fixture against Namibia.    

Mokoena has emphasised the need to be clinical in front of goal, as he believes that was part of their problems against Mali.  

Bafana were awarded a penalty in the first half, but star player Percy Tau couldn’t give SA a crucial head start as he missed it.  

“I watched the game [against Mali] and I feel we could have done better. But we have an opportunity to improve in the second game,” said Mokoena.  

“I think we just need to be clinical, [if] we get one chance, we must score and close the game. That’s all we have to do.”  

Sithole echoed Mokeona’s sentiments and reflected on how their failure to match Mali’s physicality led to defeat.  

“I think we need to win the game to be on the safe side, a win can be more than enough for us,” Sithole said.  

“The first game was more difficult because the opponents knew what our strengths were, but in the first half we dominated the game.  

“Coming to the second half, I think the changes that they made were able to make their team better.  

“I think they were more aggressive in the second half and that helped them a lot to control the game.” 

The southern Africa derby will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday (10pm, SA time).

