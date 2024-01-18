Bafana face fired-up Namibia

The dollar is headed for a second weekly gain in a row
Hiding behind human shields is ‘categorically, straightforwardly and unequivocally a war crime’
Rail operator says service on the second line is expected to resume on Saturday
Electoral committee yet to disqualify members implicated in state capture
Background check revealed inconsistencies with her CV
The average deposit required for a bond for first-time home buyers, as administered by BetterBond, has jumped from 8.2% in 2019 to 14.7% in 2023
The private sector has a greater incentive to get things right than do taxpayer-funded politicians
Supporters of jailed rights activist Fail Alsynov staged a protest on Friday in the capital of Russia’s Bashkortostan republicc
It has been caught in a vicious circle of lies and deceit over the Teeger affair
Carmaker remains upbeat after selling 13,560 cars in 2023
Despite their disappointing start at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which drew flak from many South Africans back home, Bafana Bafana players remain upbeat and focused on the mission at hand.
Bafana kicked off their tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Mali on Tuesday in Ivory Coast, putting themselves in a difficult position ahead of their second game of the group stages.
With two games to play in the group stage, Bafana’s chances of making the round of 16 are still possible.
But to keep those chances alive, SA will need to get a positive result against neighbours Namibia, who are fired up after the great start they had in the tournament by beating Tunisia.
Speaking from Ivory Coast, Bafana midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the fixture against Namibia.
Mokoena has emphasised the need to be clinical in front of goal, as he believes that was part of their problems against Mali.
Bafana were awarded a penalty in the first half, but star player Percy Tau couldn’t give SA a crucial head start as he missed it.
“I watched the game [against Mali] and I feel we could have done better. But we have an opportunity to improve in the second game,” said Mokoena.
“I think we just need to be clinical, [if] we get one chance, we must score and close the game. That’s all we have to do.”
Sithole echoed Mokeona’s sentiments and reflected on how their failure to match Mali’s physicality led to defeat.
“I think we need to win the game to be on the safe side, a win can be more than enough for us,” Sithole said.
“The first game was more difficult because the opponents knew what our strengths were, but in the first half we dominated the game.
“Coming to the second half, I think the changes that they made were able to make their team better.
“I think they were more aggressive in the second half and that helped them a lot to control the game.”
The southern Africa derby will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday (10pm, SA time).
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bafana face fired-up Namibia
Despite their disappointing start at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which drew flak from many South Africans back home, Bafana Bafana players remain upbeat and focused on the mission at hand.
Bafana kicked off their tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Mali on Tuesday in Ivory Coast, putting themselves in a difficult position ahead of their second game of the group stages.
With two games to play in the group stage, Bafana’s chances of making the round of 16 are still possible.
But to keep those chances alive, SA will need to get a positive result against neighbours Namibia, who are fired up after the great start they had in the tournament by beating Tunisia.
Speaking from Ivory Coast, Bafana midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole appeared to be in good spirits ahead of the fixture against Namibia.
Mokoena has emphasised the need to be clinical in front of goal, as he believes that was part of their problems against Mali.
Bafana were awarded a penalty in the first half, but star player Percy Tau couldn’t give SA a crucial head start as he missed it.
“I watched the game [against Mali] and I feel we could have done better. But we have an opportunity to improve in the second game,” said Mokoena.
“I think we just need to be clinical, [if] we get one chance, we must score and close the game. That’s all we have to do.”
Sithole echoed Mokeona’s sentiments and reflected on how their failure to match Mali’s physicality led to defeat.
“I think we need to win the game to be on the safe side, a win can be more than enough for us,” Sithole said.
“The first game was more difficult because the opponents knew what our strengths were, but in the first half we dominated the game.
“Coming to the second half, I think the changes that they made were able to make their team better.
“I think they were more aggressive in the second half and that helped them a lot to control the game.”
The southern Africa derby will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Sunday (10pm, SA time).
Burkina Faso overcome Mauritania with late Traore penalty
Appollis’ former coach excited about rise of once-idle Bafana player
Roma give Mourinho the boot and call on De Rossi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Morocco make winning start at Afcon
Namibia stun Tunisia in first Afcon win
Appollis’ former coach excited about rise of once-idle Bafana player
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.