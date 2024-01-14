Sport / Soccer

Aston Villa miss a chance in draw with Everton

Sides square at Goodison Park in entertaining contest

14 January 2024 - 20:36
by Agency Staff
Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: REUTERS
Liverpool — Aston Villa missed the chance to go second in the Premier League when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, dominating possession in an entertaining contest in which they were unable to break down a stubborn home side.

Villa move to 43 points from 21 games, level with second-placed Manchester City, but two behind league leaders Liverpool. Both those clubs have played a game fewer. Everton are now a point clear of the relegation zone with 17 from their 21 games.

The visitors had several chances to open the scoring, but the best opportunity in the game fell to Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin when he raced clear one-on-one with Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, but had his effort saved.

Both sides had goals correctly chalked off by a VAR for offside and Everton will be the happier with the point, while Villa manager Unai Emery may well view it as a missed opportunity and two dropped points.

Villa thought they had the lead when Alex Moreno’s superb strike from outside the box arrowed into the bottom corner, but it was chalked off by a VAR for an offside in the build-up.

It took more than three minutes to make the decision, during which time both sets of supporters chanted in unison their displeasure at the use of the VAR system.

Leon Bailey forced a superb low save from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a shot from 7m that was arrowing into the bottom corner, before the home side should have been in front.

Calvert-Lewin raced clear, but Argentinian World Cup winner Martinez made a superb stop and moments later saved again from James Garner, diving low to his left.

Calvert-Lewin’s effort was Everton’s first shot on target in the Premier League in three hours and 11 minutes.

Villa’s John McGinn and Everton’s Arnaut Danjuma had shots at either end flash wide with the goalkeepers beaten, before the visitors had several chances in quick succession.

Matty Cash saw his goal-bound effort blocked and McGinn’s follow-up was cleared off the line.

Skipper Seamus Coleman made his 355th appearance in the Premier League for Everton, a club record.

Reuters

Guardiola lauds returning De Bruyne and ‘special’ Bobb

Manager full of praise for the Norwegian youngster after Man City's late-goal win against Newcastle
Sport
16 hours ago

Premier League action rolls on

Four blockbuster matches this weekend
Sport
3 days ago

Kane to give Bayern an edge against Hoffenheim

The England captain became the most expensive Bundesliga transfer after a €100m move
Sport
3 days ago
