EU court rules Uefa and Fifa can’t stop super league

Uefa and Fifa contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a super league, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday, in a landmark ruling that could change the way soccer is run.

The European soccer clubs that had threatened to form the breakaway league, which sparked widespread protests among angry fans, had been threatened with sanctions by Uefa if they went ahead with the plan, leading to nine clubs pulling out.

In its ruling, the EU’s top court said that Fifa and Uefa abused their dominant position by forbidding clubs to compete in a European Super League (ESL), although that project may still not be approved as the court did not rule on it specifically.

Uefa has organised pan-European competitions for nearly 70 years and sees the ESL project as a significant threat to the lucrative Champions League, for which teams qualify on merit.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus and nine other European heavyweights announced the breakaway ESL in April 2021.

But the move collapsed within 48 hours after an outcry from fans, governments and players forced Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid to pull out.

Sports development company A22, which was formed to assist with creating the ESL, had claimed Uefa and global soccer governing body Fifa held a monopoly position which was in breach of the EU’s Competition and Free Movement Law.

“We have won the right to compete. The Uefa monopoly is over. Football is free,” said A22 CEO Bernd Reichart.

“Clubs are now free from the threat of sanction and free to determine their own futures,” Reichard added in a statement.

Uefa said the ruling did not signify an endorsement or validation of the super league and that it had addressed a shortfall which had been highlighted in its own framework.

“Uefa is confident in the robustness of its new rules, and specifically that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations,” it added in a statement.

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

