Footballers and leagues slam Fifa’s new Club World Cup plans

The global football players’ union and professional leagues have criticised Fifa’s revamped Club World Cup, accusing the global body of prioritising its own interests while failing to consider players’ health.

It is set to feature 32 teams and will be played from June 15 to July 13 2025, while a new Intercontinental Cup will be played annually from 2024, according to the world soccer governing body’s head, Gianni Infantino.

The announcement drew criticism from the global players’ union FIFPro and the World Leagues Forum (WLF), an organisation representing 44 major professional leagues that is chaired by Premier League chief Richard Masters.

Fifa had announced an expanded Club World Cup earlier in 2023 and unanimously voted to appoint the US as host for the first edition of the event. The Fifa council, meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to ratify the dates for the Club World Cup, also confirmed that 2024’s Intercontinental Cup will have the Uefa Champions League winner playing a team that will come through intercontinental playoffs.