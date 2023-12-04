Komphela happy with ‘so far, so good’ as Swallows prepare to meet Pirates

Steve Komphela knows there will be hiccups in building a competitive Moroka Swallows, but with early positive results he has the confidence to say “so far, so good” for his project.

Swallows’ 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at Dobsonville Stadium just more than a week ago left The Birds in sixth place in the Premiership with five wins, three draws and three defeats.

As the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break approaches, Komphela can be satisfied with his solid return to head coaching at Swallows from the start of the season after his technical role in co-coaching Mamelodi Sundowns.

Komphela will look for his team to notch a win in Tuesday’s tough encounter at Orlando Stadium against Orlando Pirates (7.30pm) — the Birds’ second successive Soweto derby — to improve on a recent run of just one victory from their last five league and cup matches.