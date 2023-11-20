Tshabalala hails Sundowns Ladies’ intensity in Champions League final

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies lift the trophy after winning the Caf Women’s Champions League final in Korhogo, Ivory Coast, on Sunday night. Picture: CONFEDERATION OF AFRICAN FOOTBALL/X
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala has praised his team’s intensity to maintain their energy through the 2023 Caf Women’s Champions League final and run out convincing 3-0 winners against Sporting Casablanca on Sunday.
Goals from Refilwe Tholakele in the 21st minute and Boitumelo Rabale three minutes later gave Downs a 2-0 lead at the break at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo, Ivory Coast. Tholakele added a safety goal in the 78th.
The Brazilians impressively did not concede a goal in five matches in the tournament, scoring 10 as they clinched their second Women’s Champions League title after lifting the inaugural competition’s trophy in 2021. They lost in the final in 2022.
“They normally say lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place but I think in this case it has,” Tshabalala said.
“In 2021 we won the tournament without conceding, in the third edition we’ve done it again. I wouldn’t say it means we were stronger than the other teams but I think we were well prepared.”
Tshabalala said given that Sporting played an extra half-hour in their semifinal on Wednesday against Ampem Darkoa of Ghana, which the Moroccan club won on penalties after a 2-2 scoreline at the end of extra time, he asked Sundowns to come out with intensity in the final.
What impressed the coach was how his side maintained their energy levels to the final whistle. “I wasn’t expecting my players to keep the same intensity we started the game with,” Tshabalala said.
“When you look at the first 20 minutes, I said [to the players], ‘We need to suffocate them with a high intensity’. We knew they had played extra time and went to penalties, and there was a good chance they would be tired.
“I think it worked really well for us. But in terms of the girls bringing more energy to the tank, I think it goes back to the training sessions we’ve been having. They were very light, not that demanding, so the girls could recuperate as early as possible.”
Tshabalala hails Sundowns Ladies’ intensity in Champions League final
Brazilians beat Sporting Casablanca and did not concede a goal in five matches
Sundowns cleaned up in the awards for the tournament. Rabale won Best Player, Tholakele was the top scorer (five goals), Andile Dlamini won Best Goalkeeper and Downs also won the Fair Play award.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.