Sport / Soccer

We have a goal in Cairo: Sundowns coach

Rulani Mokwena says it will be hard for Ahly to bounce back from their first-leg defeat in the AFL

30 October 2023 - 15:23
by SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is confident his troops can score a goal or two against Al Ahly in Egypt in a battle for a spot in the final of the inaugural African Football League (AFL).

Sundowns will head to Cairo for Wednesday’s second-leg clash in an advantageous position after they defeated Ahly 1-0 in the first leg on Sunday in Pretoria.

Thapelo Maseko scored the only goal at Loftus Stadium, leaving Ahly with a tough job to do at home. The Club of the Century will need to win by a two-goal cushion if they are to proceed to the final of the lucrative tournament.

Any kind of a draw or win for Sundowns will see Mokwena’s charges progress to face Wydad AC of Morocco or Esperance of Tunisia in the climax of the competition. While Mokwena acknowledges they are not through to the final, he believes it will be hard for Ahly to bounce back from the first-leg defeat.

“We’ve got a goal in Cairo, we know that, and they know that also, and that stresses them a lot,” Mokwena said after the Pretoria match.

“The message they got is they know Sundowns can score in Cairo and you could see a bit of frustration from the [Ahly] players when they walked off the pitch.

“I would presume that having had something similar in the previous round and maybe even in the MTN8. We had something similar where we went away and home first and even last season in the (Caf) Champions League when we brought a 0-0 from Morocco [against Wydad]. The stress was not to concede and that’s going to be very stressful for them,” he said.

“The first thing they got to think about is, Sundowns mustn’t score an away goal.

“Let’s see what happens, it’s only halftime and it’s going to be an interesting game, but I think they also know that Sundowns have got a goal in Cairo, if not two.”

The winners of the tournament will take home about R75.7m, while the runners-up collect about R56.8m.

Man Utd show signs of life, but City offer real test

Sceptics are not convinced and Erik Ten Hag’s side face the ultimate challenge
Sport
4 days ago

Ten Hag sings praises of Maguire, Onana after Champions League win

Manager says Maguire is playing a lot more proactively in possession
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas are happy that rugby is ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Perez says he took a risk and would do it again
Sport / Other Sport
3.
WATCH: Springboks overcame tough odds to win ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Premier League talking points: a dose of reality ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sabalenka and Pegula off to winning starts in WTA ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Manchester City crush Red Devils

Sport / Soccer

Reds cruise to win over Nottingham Forest

Sport / Soccer

Ancelotti praises ‘stupendous’ Bellingham after Clasico double

Sport / Soccer

Sirino back in favour as Sundowns face Al Ahly

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.