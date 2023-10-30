Kgatlana helps Banyana beat DRC in Olympic qualifier

Banyana Banyana have kept alive their ambitions to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games for the first time since 2016 after their hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Orlando Stadium on Monday.

The African champions were made to dig deep to defeat a stubborn DRC in the second leg of the Caf Women’s Olympic qualifiers second round.

Star player Thembi Kgatlana scored twice in the final stanza to send her team to the third round of the qualifiers.

Banyana progressed 3-1 on aggregate after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in DRC last week. SA needed to win at home to progress to the next round because the away goal rule does not apply in these qualifiers.

Banyana were in control for most of the game and created a lot of scoring opportunities while there wasn’t much from DRC.