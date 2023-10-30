Sport / Soccer

Kgatlana helps Banyana beat DRC in Olympic qualifier

Thembi Kgatlana’s brace late in the game sends her team to the third round

30 October 2023 - 19:15
by SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thembi Kgatlana with the ball during the Caf Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament second leg. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Thembi Kgatlana with the ball during the Caf Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament second leg. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES

Banyana Banyana have kept alive their ambitions to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games for the first time since 2016 after their hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Orlando Stadium on Monday.  

The African champions were made to dig deep to defeat a stubborn DRC in the second leg of the Caf Women’s Olympic qualifiers second round.  

Star player Thembi Kgatlana scored twice in the final stanza to send her team to the third round of the qualifiers.   

Banyana progressed 3-1 on aggregate after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in DRC last week.  SA needed to win at home to progress to the next round because the away goal rule does not apply in these qualifiers.  

Banyana were in control for most of the game and created a lot of scoring opportunities while there wasn’t much from DRC.  

Players such as Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia troubled the visitors’ defence, but they were unable to find the back of the net in the opening half.  

SA continued to throw everything upfront in search of a goal in the final stanza.  Their hard work finally paid off on 71 minutes when US-based Kgatlana found the back of the net.  

Kgatlana was set up by Mamelodi Sundowns player Nicole Michaels who had a good game. Kgatlana completed her brace with two minutes left on the clock and ensured a victory for coach Desiree Ellis’ charges.  

Banyana are determined to return to the Olympics stage after they missed out on the last one, in 2020, through their failure to book a spot. That was a step backwards after they had been part of the tournament in 2012 and 2016.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
Former Spanish football federation chief Rubiales ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
No extra pressure to pull off World Cup ‘double’, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Kgatlana helps Banyana beat DRC in Olympic ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas are happy that rugby is ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Perez says he took a risk and would do it again
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

WATCH | Banyana stars Kgatlana, Magaia, Matlou arrive at OR Tambo

Sport / Soccer

MICHAEL BLEBY: More winners, fewer losers in women’s soccer

Opinion / Columnists

SA should be proud of Banyana, says coach Ellis after World Cup exit

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.