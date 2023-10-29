Reds cruise to win over Nottingham Forest

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Nottingham Forest's Murillo at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, October 29 2023. Picture: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS
Liverpool — Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.
Jota finished off a quick counterattack to break the deadlock in the 31st minute and celebrated by holding up the shirt of teammate Luis Diaz, who missed the game following the kidnapping of his parents in his native Colombia.
Liverpool’s second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard apart before Dominik Szoboszlai pulled the ball across the goal for Nunez to turn home.
Salah exploited a dreadful breakdown in communications to round off the scoring in the 77th minute.
In other matches Aston Villa chalked up their 12th successive Premier League win at home with a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Luton Town.
John McGinn’s 17th-minute strike separated the sides at halftime but Villa made their domination count after the break.
Moussa Diaby rifled in a shot four minutes into the second half and an own goal by Luton’s Tom Lockyer just past the hour mark left the visitors reeling.
To their credit, Luton continued to play with great energy and they earned a consolation thanks to another bizarre own goal credited to Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s search for a return to winning ways continues after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Amex Stadium.
After three league games without a win, a dominant first-half performance where Evan Ferguson scored his fifth goal of the season in the 26th minute set Brighton up to claim victory.
With Brighton’s attacks as persistent as the rain which fell all afternoon, it was Fulham who found the equaliser in the 65th minute when Joao Palhinha drilled home a shot from the edge of the area.
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to give his side a 1-0 win at West Ham United and open some daylight between the Merseyside club and the relegation zone.
Reds cruise to win over Nottingham Forest
Goals by Jota, Nunez and Salah deliver 3-0 victory over Forest at Anfield
Liverpool — Goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday that lifted the Reds to 23 points, three behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.
Jota finished off a quick counterattack to break the deadlock in the 31st minute and celebrated by holding up the shirt of teammate Luis Diaz, who missed the game following the kidnapping of his parents in his native Colombia.
Liverpool’s second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard apart before Dominik Szoboszlai pulled the ball across the goal for Nunez to turn home.
Salah exploited a dreadful breakdown in communications to round off the scoring in the 77th minute.
In other matches Aston Villa chalked up their 12th successive Premier League win at home with a comfortable 3-1 victory over struggling Luton Town.
John McGinn’s 17th-minute strike separated the sides at halftime but Villa made their domination count after the break.
Moussa Diaby rifled in a shot four minutes into the second half and an own goal by Luton’s Tom Lockyer just past the hour mark left the visitors reeling.
To their credit, Luton continued to play with great energy and they earned a consolation thanks to another bizarre own goal credited to Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s search for a return to winning ways continues after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at the Amex Stadium.
After three league games without a win, a dominant first-half performance where Evan Ferguson scored his fifth goal of the season in the 26th minute set Brighton up to claim victory.
With Brighton’s attacks as persistent as the rain which fell all afternoon, it was Fulham who found the equaliser in the 65th minute when Joao Palhinha drilled home a shot from the edge of the area.
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to give his side a 1-0 win at West Ham United and open some daylight between the Merseyside club and the relegation zone.
Reuters
Sirino back in favour as Sundowns face Al Ahly
Man Utd show signs of life, but City offer real test
Ten Hag sings praises of Maguire, Onana after Champions League win
Premier League talking points: Emery has Aston Villa cruising
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ancelotti praises ‘stupendous’ Bellingham after Clasico double
Kaizer Chiefs should be open to coaches who want to bring own staff, says Shane ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.