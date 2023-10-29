Sport / Soccer

Manchester City crush Red Devils

Haaland fires twice in heated Premier League derby

29 October 2023 - 20:55
by Lori Ewing
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, October 29 2023. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, October 29 2023. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES

Manchester — Manchester City’s Erling Haaland struck his first two goals at Old Trafford as they ran roughshod over Manchester United in a 3-0 thrashing in Sunday’s heated Premier League derby.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners are third in the standings on 24 points after 10 games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. United, whose defeat was their first in four games in all competitions, are eighth with 15 points.

Haaland, whose 11 league goals this season equal United’s total goal output, converted a penalty in the 26th minute when VAR showed Rasmus Højlund pulled down Rodri at a free kick. The Norwegian calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

City dominated shell-shocked United thoroughly in the second half. Their bulldozer of a forward netted again shortly after halftime when Bernardo Silva made an overlapping run then dinked a pass to the back post that a rising Haaland headed home.

Phil Foden added the third from close range in the 80th after goalkeeper Andre Onana pushed away a shot from Rodri that landed at the feet of Haaland for an easy cross to Foden. The goal sent many frustrated United fans to the exits early.

Reuters

Ancelotti praises ‘stupendous’ Bellingham after Clasico double

Manager says the 20-year-old looks like a veteran on the pitch because of his attitude
Sport
8 hours ago

Sirino back in favour as Sundowns face Al Ahly

Coach Rulani Mokwena says the midfielder is back in the fold after mistakes
Sport
3 days ago

Ten Hag sings praises of Maguire, Onana after Champions League win

Manager says Maguire is playing a lot more proactively in possession
Sport
4 days ago
