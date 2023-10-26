Sport / Soccer

Sirino back in favour as Sundowns face Al Ahly

26 October 2023 - 15:13
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino is back in favour at the club. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino is back in favour at the club. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX

A few months ago, it looked like the love affair between Gaston Sirino and Mamelodi Sundowns was over. 

The Uruguayan midfielder desperately wanted a move away from Chloorkop amid reported interest in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 

The club maintained that he was not going anywhere as his valuation was allegedly not met by prospective buyers and he was frozen out, putting his future at the club in serious doubt. 

Fast forward to this season, and Sirino is back in favour after he apologised to the club and his teammates and he may play a crucial role for the Brazilians in the difficult continental terrains of the African Football League and Caf Champions League. 

This season, he scored the equaliser in regulation time as Sundowns went on to lose on penalties to TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup and then was instrumental in Saturday’s 0-0 AFL quarterfinal second leg draw with 10 men against Petro Atlético.

Sundowns beat Petro 2-0 on aggregate and will meet Al Ahly in the two legged semifinal on Saturday at Loftus and in Egypt on Wednesday.

“Gaston has done exceptionally well since his return, he has shown incredible humility and that’s life,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. 

“Gaston’s story is an incredible one for all of us — we all make mistakes but, like he has done, we accept that you have made a mistake and you are remorseful and you accept your wrongs. 

“I also have to give his teammates the plaudits for welcoming him and accepting him back into the group by showing him the love they have shown him.” 

Mokwena is expecting a bruising battle against Al Ahly, and looking forward to pitting his wits against former Sundowns star Percy Tau, who has been in form in the Red Devils’ attack. 

“An Al Ahly fixture is always interesting, it has a lot in it and it is two good teams. They have many good players and I watched their [quarterfinal first leg] away to Simba in Tanzania, which ended 2-2. 

“Of course you know that they have a very special kid who I love so dearly [Tau] and I am excited to see.”

Mokwena is hoping to have key players Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena back to full fitness. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Latest

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: With kant decanted, we now hold ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Para-cyclist Goldy Fuchs has an ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Boks opt for sure-footedness of most experienced
Sport / Rugby
4.
All Blacks make one change for World Cup final
Sport / Rugby
5.
Proteas are wary of a struggling but ‘mercurial’ ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Questions still abound about African Football League

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs give Ntseki the boot

Sport / Soccer

League is the most important, not Pirates’ cup success, says Riveiro

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.