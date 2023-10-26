Sirino back in favour as Sundowns face Al Ahly

A few months ago, it looked like the love affair between Gaston Sirino and Mamelodi Sundowns was over.

The Uruguayan midfielder desperately wanted a move away from Chloorkop amid reported interest in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The club maintained that he was not going anywhere as his valuation was allegedly not met by prospective buyers and he was frozen out, putting his future at the club in serious doubt.

Fast forward to this season, and Sirino is back in favour after he apologised to the club and his teammates and he may play a crucial role for the Brazilians in the difficult continental terrains of the African Football League and Caf Champions League.

This season, he scored the equaliser in regulation time as Sundowns went on to lose on penalties to TS Galaxy in the Carling Knockout Cup and then was instrumental in Saturday’s 0-0 AFL quarterfinal second leg draw with 10 men against Petro Atlético.