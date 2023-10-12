Broos slams PSL for stretching campaign to eve of Afcon

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has taken another swipe at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not heeding his call to break the current campaign before Christmas.
The season will run until December 30 but Broos said he had asked the PSL to play until December 23 so that the players can be given time off before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast. The Afcon starts on January 13 and Broos said players, especially from MTN8 teams, will not have had enough time to rest.
“The players for some of the big teams would have started playing at the beginning of August and this means they will have played many games,” he said as Bafana prepared to take on Eswatini in an international friendly at FNB Stadium on Friday.
“It would have been very good for those players to get six to seven days off if the PSL was going to be stopped on the 23rd like I asked at the end of last season. I didn’t wait for two days — immediately after the end of last season we sent the letter asking them to stop the PSL on the 23rd.
“The reason is to give the players some time off for six to seven days. Did they read the letter? I don’t know, they ignored it. When the programme came out the first thing I checked was when the league was going to stop.”
Broos, who has launched a number of verbal attacks on the PSL in the past, said there must be improved collaboration between the league and the national team.
“When I saw the 30th and 31st, I said OK. But I was not expecting something different because it doesn’t interest them. They just don’t want to give you a good opportunity and a good environment to prepare the team.
“I was two weeks in Cameroon and I asked for a meeting with the coaches and they were all there. Here I have already asked four times — and I am not blaming the coaches — but it was postponed by the PSL.
“You ask the PSL to stop the league one week earlier to give the players off [and it didn’t happen]. I just had to flip my finger in Cameroon and I got everything I wanted,” Broos said.
“We went to Equatorial Guinea with the Cameroon team manager to prepare for Afcon and there was no problem. We went there for a few days to sort out accommodation, training grounds and everything, but here it is totally different.”
