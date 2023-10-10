Kaizer Chiefs have to beat their semifinal hoodoo, Ntseki admits

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin and Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Molefi Ntseki during the Carling Knockout Cup launch at The Park, House of Events in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
It is well known that Kaizer Chiefs have not laid their hands on major silverware in more than eight years, and coach Molefi Ntseki is aware of the burden of expectation in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup.
Amakhosi were drawn against AmaZulu in the last 16 of the inaugural competition in Johannesburg on Tuesday and will again be under pressure to win this tournament.
Chiefs were spectators in the season-opening MTN8 final at the weekend when Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi exited in the semifinals, 3-2 on aggregate against Sundowns in a tie that saw controversial refereeing decisions go against Chiefs.
“There is pressure because we play every game to win. Even if you play 11 vs 11 at training, there is always pressure because the players have to do well,” Ntseki said.
“The coach wants to see critical elements of the game coming together. Whatever you do there is pressure and it comes with responsibility, demands and expectation.”
As they embark on their Carling journey, Ntseki said Chiefs are aware of the expectations and want to do better than they have in a few recent cup competitions when they lost in the semis.
“We are aware that expectations are very high to win trophies. We lost in the semifinal of the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup [both in 2022-23] and this year again we lost in the semifinals of the MTN8.
“Understanding the game, the demands and pressure that come with it, we are doing very well as a club. It is another opportunity for us to go into these cup games and do well and bring it to the Kaizer Chiefs family.
“It is more of a mental and tactical approach that we are looking at. Not every game will be the same and not every opponent will be the same,” Ntseki said.
“We have been doing well in terms of the progression we are witnessing in team performance, but the results were not forthcoming. It is in this cup game that you have to play four quality games to go to the final and win it.
“Being involved in a cup game like this, especially when you look at the history, the background of Kaizer Chiefs, everybody is looking forward to doing well and lifting this cup.
“But at the same time, we have to give respect to the opponents.”
Kaizer Chiefs have to beat their semifinal hoodoo, Ntseki admits
Coach is aware of the burden of expectation on his team in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup
