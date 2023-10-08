Sport / Soccer

Spurs’ manager says players want to change club’s destiny after going top

Near-perfect start in Premier League with 1-0 win on Saturday

08 October 2023 - 16:43
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou. Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou. Picture: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Tottenham Hotspur players want to change the club’s destiny, manager Ange Postecoglou said after his side secured their best start to the league since the 1960-61 season.

Spurs climbed to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at promoted Luton Town on Saturday despite playing the second half with 10 men.

Postecoglou’s team remain unbeaten after eight league matches, and are now two points clear of treble winners Manchester City and three ahead of last season’s runners-up Arsenal, before those two sides played later on Sunday.

Spurs finished a turgid eighth in the last campaign with Italian Antonio Conte at the helm until he was sacked in March.

Postecoglou, who is the eighth permanent manager to be appointed by Spurs since they won their last piece of silverware in 2008, has turned the north London outfit’s fortunes around with a near-perfect start since he arrived from Scottish Premiership club Celtic in June.

“I don’t think it is fair to compare to last season, and speak about what happened then. It is all credit to the players, the way they have bought into what we are trying to do,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports.

“We are really tight as a group, which you see because not only are we winning games, but apart from the football, which has been good, the resilience we have shown has been great.

“The players want to change the destiny of this club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch.”

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven scored the only goal at Kenilworth Road in the 52nd minute when he poked home a first-time shot after a cut back from fellow new signing James Maddison after a Spurs short corner move.

“I like winning. I love it. I get the team to play the way I want and try to create an environment that breeds success,” the Australian told reporters.

“I don’t get driven by the results at this early stage. Everyone we recruited in the summer has had a big impact which has helped, but we have to keep getting that right.”

Reuters

Morocco, Spain and Portugal to co-host 2030 Soccer World Cup

It will be the first time the World Cup will be staged across three continents and six countries
Sport
4 days ago

Ten Hag backs faltering Man U to reach Champions League knockouts

Team is bottom of Group A after losing 4-3 at Bayern Munich in their opener last month and 3-2 to Galatasaray on Tuesday
Sport
4 days ago

Stones and Bernardo return for City’s clash with Leipzig

Double injury boost welcomed after two losses in a row
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
GAVIN RICH: It’s showtime as Ireland set to ace ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: How cycling ace Wikus Myburgh ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Markram calls for calm after Proteas’ blistering ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
France vs Boks: a clash that will break new ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Kenyan Kiptum smashes men’s marathon world record ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

WADE PRETORIUS: Expect another procession as City keep dominating

Sport / Soccer

Dogged 10-man Forest hold Brentford to 1-1 draw

Sport / Soccer

Technology will not make sport error-free, Spurs boss says

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.