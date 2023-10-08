Dunk helps Brighton draw with Liverpool

Luis Diaz of Liverpool battles for possession with Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England, on October 8 2023. Picture: STEVE BARDENS/GETTY IMAGES
Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk scored with a deft volley to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s brace for Liverpool as the Seagulls came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
The home side took the lead in the 20th minute when Simon Adingra picked the pocket of former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and fired home, but Salah levelled in the 40th minute, ending a flowing move with a trademark left-foot finish.
The Egyptian gave his side the lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Dominik Szoboszlai was pulled down by Pascal Gross, and Salah struck his shot to the left of keeper Bart Verbruggen.
Brighton forced an equaliser in the 78th minute as defender Dunk volleyed home Solli March's free kick to ensure his side stayed sixth in the table on 16 points, one behind third-placed Liverpool.
West Ham United held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw when Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny the visitors three points after Alexander Isak’s quick-fire double.
West Ham took an early lead when Emerson ran in behind the defence to receive a long ball and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope strayed out of position, allowing the left back to find Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in into an empty net.
After a poor first half from Newcastle, Isak turned things around for the visitors in the second when he scored twice in five minutes, first bundling home from a set piece before turning in a pinpoint cross from Kieran Trippier.
But second-half substitute Mohammed Kudus got the London Stadium roaring again when he fired home the equaliser from the edge of the box in the 89th minute. West Ham retained their grip on seventh place while Newcastle are eighth, a point behind.
Dunk helps Brighton draw with Liverpool
Captain scores with a deft volley to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s brace for Liverpool
Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion captain Lewis Dunk scored with a deft volley to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s brace for Liverpool as the Seagulls came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.
The home side took the lead in the 20th minute when Simon Adingra picked the pocket of former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and fired home, but Salah levelled in the 40th minute, ending a flowing move with a trademark left-foot finish.
The Egyptian gave his side the lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Dominik Szoboszlai was pulled down by Pascal Gross, and Salah struck his shot to the left of keeper Bart Verbruggen.
Brighton forced an equaliser in the 78th minute as defender Dunk volleyed home Solli March's free kick to ensure his side stayed sixth in the table on 16 points, one behind third-placed Liverpool.
West Ham United held Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw when Mohammed Kudus scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny the visitors three points after Alexander Isak’s quick-fire double.
West Ham took an early lead when Emerson ran in behind the defence to receive a long ball and Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope strayed out of position, allowing the left back to find Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in into an empty net.
After a poor first half from Newcastle, Isak turned things around for the visitors in the second when he scored twice in five minutes, first bundling home from a set piece before turning in a pinpoint cross from Kieran Trippier.
But second-half substitute Mohammed Kudus got the London Stadium roaring again when he fired home the equaliser from the edge of the box in the 89th minute. West Ham retained their grip on seventh place while Newcastle are eighth, a point behind.
Reuters
Spurs’ manager says players want to change club’s destiny after going top
Morocco, Spain and Portugal to co-host 2030 Soccer World Cup
Ten Hag backs faltering Man U to reach Champions League knockouts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Sundowns coach Mokwena asked about ref’s display: ‘no comment’
WADE PRETORIUS: Expect another procession as City keep dominating
Bucs’ fans favourite Tito primed for MTN8 final against Downs
Broos includes Khuliso Mudau, Paseka Mako in Bafana squad
Sundowns coach ‘sure sun will shine again’ for Chiefs’ Ntseki
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.