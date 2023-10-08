Sport / Soccer

Arsenal shares league lead as late Martinelli goal downs Man City

Substitute fires a last-gasp winner to earn a 1-0 victory, moving Mikel Arteta’s side level on points with Spurs

08 October 2023 - 21:42
by Peter Hall
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, October 8 2023. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, October 8 2023. Picture: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS

London — Substitute Gabriel Martinelli fired a last-gasp winner to hand Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, a result that moves Mikel Arteta’s side level on points with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League.

City had the better of the chances in the first half, with Arsenal’s Declan Rice clearing off the line early on to keep the champions at bay as the hosts failed to register a shot on target in the opening period.

Arsenal stepped up the tempo after the break, but still lacked that killer instinct in attack, with City still creating the better openings even if their Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland was kept quiet all afternoon.

The game appeared to be edging towards a stalemate before Martinelli struck four minutes from time, with a deflection off City defender Nathan Ake taking the ball past keeper Ederson.

The goal sparked wild celebrations at the Emirates as Arsenal moved above City into second place on 20 points, two above the champions, and trailing Spurs only on goals scored.

Reuters

