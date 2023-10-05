Bucs’ fans favourite Tito primed for MTN8 final against Downs

Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates and Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC during the MTN8 semi final, September 3 2023. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
New Orlando Pirates fan-favourite Patrick Maswanganyi is primed for the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns as he intends to make up for his costly mistake that saw the Brazilians beat Bucs 1-0 in the league three weeks ago.
Pirates and Sundowns lock horns in the MTN8 final at a sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).
“Tito” as Maswanganyi is nicknamed, is raring to face Sundowns again to redeem himself after a poor individual showing in the last meeting between the sides, where he casually lost possession, before Sundowns won a penalty that was tucked away by Lucas Ribeiro to inspire the Tshwane giants to a 1-0 victory at Orlando Stadium.
“The mistake I made against Sundowns when we played them in the league is one of the mistakes we shouldn’t repeat in the final. It was a learning curve for me,” Maswanganyi said during Pirates’ media open-day at Rand Stadium.
“Now I know that I don’t have to do other stuff ... I have learnt the hard way. Now I have an opportunity again to play against them in the final and I think I’ll be a better player.”
Maswanganyi, 25, cherishes the moment to feature in his first cup final playing for a team of Pirates’ calibre.
The left-footed attacker, who joined Pirates from SuperSport United before this season started, also indicated they want to win this decider to appease their fans after losing their last few games, where they also crashed out of the Caf Champions League.
“It’s amazing that I will be playing my first final with a big team like Orlando Pirates. We want to do well as a team. We want to make sure we make our fans happy, especially coming from the last few games that didn’t go our way. We want to bounce back by winning this final.”
In the same breath, Maswanganyi insisted he wasn’t feeling any pressure at Pirates, insisting he’s staying true to his belief as to how football should be played.
“There’s no pressure at all. It’s about me being myself, trying to enjoy myself and trying to make sure that I help the team as well. I am just playing my own football, the football that I know,” said Tito.
It was a learning curve for me, says Maswanganyi
Bucs’ fans favourite Tito primed for MTN8 final against Downs
Maswanganyi out to make for costly error in earlier encounter
