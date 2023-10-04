Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach ‘sure sun will shine again’ for Chiefs’ Ntseki

04 October 2023 - 18:06
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during their MTN8 final media day at Chloorkop in Midrand. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has extended a brotherly hand of empathy to under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Molefi Ntseki. 

Ntseki has endured a frustrating start to his spell in charge of Amakhosi in the Premiership, their home defeat against Cape Town City on Tuesday leaving Chiefs wallowing in seventh place with 11 points from nine matches. 

Chiefs suffered refereeing decisions against them in being knocked out of the MTN8 in the semifinals by Sundowns, who meet Orlando Pirates in the final on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. 

“There is an empathetic sense because we have the same profession,” said Mokwena when asked about former Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki’s struggles at Chiefs having replaced Arthur Zwane as head coach at the start of this campaign. 

“I am sure he will learn and grow from these situations. Today it is him. Tomorrow it is another coach and it could even be me. That’s why you must have some form of empathy and some feeling. But this is our profession. This is what we signed up for. 

“Some people say it with eloquent English that when you pray for the sun, be prepared for the rain — and when the rain comes, be prepared to deal with the mud.

“That’s our profession. We pray to be head coaches of big clubs and when you are head of a big club, you have to be prepared to deal with uncomfortable situations.” 

Mokwena knows pressure well, having been in a similar situation at Pirates when he was caretaker coach from August to December in 2019. 

“I know because I have been there — I am not talking out of lack of experience of what he is going through. God loves us all. I am sure the sun will shine again for him. 

“He is more experienced than me. He has seen more of these situations than I have. I should be the last person to give him advice.” 

Mokwena, who steered Downs to their sixth league title in succession in dominant fashion last season, aims to secure his first domestic cup winner’s medal as a head coach in Saturday’s final.

