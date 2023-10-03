Sport / Soccer

Riveiro puts Pirates’ defeats behind him

03 October 2023 - 18:25
by SAZI HADEBE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the media open day at Rand Stadium on October 3 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the media open day at Rand Stadium on October 3 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has put in the past his team’s three defeats in four games they suffered going into Saturday’s MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The hardest defeat to stomach for Bucs came in penalties over two legs against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy to exit the Caf Champions League in the preliminary stage. Pirates won Friday night’s second leg at home 1-0, which levelled the tie at 1-1, but exited 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Before that they lost to Sundowns in the Premiership and Stellenbosch FC in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal, though Bucs still progressed on away goals.

Their recent flat results have raised questions about the team’s readiness for the weekend’s cup final, where they will defend their 2022-23 title.

Asked on Tuesday whether their recent defeats will affect how Bucs perform against Sundowns, the Spanish coach said his focus is only on the game on Saturday.

“I don’t even know which results you’re talking about,” was his surprising reaction. “I’m fully focused on the final and I’m not a person who’s used to drama. It’s done [the previous results], it’s gone and there’s nothing we can do any more. What we can do is do our best this week.

“We know we have to be prepared to execute a very good game if we want to be the champions one more time. That’s where our attention is. We look for the future. I think it’s an excellent opportunity for us one more time after a difficult period to be in the final, to try to prove ourselves in a scenario like that.”

What is worrying about Bucs’ recent results and performances is that they have scored only one goal in their last four matches.

Safa backs Sundowns playing in African Football League

The body supports the participation of the national team and clubs in all Caf tournaments
Sport
2 days ago

Focus is not on early goal, says Bucs skipper

Pirates hope to overturn first leg results against Jwaneng
Sport
5 days ago

Liverpool face tough test at boyhood fan Postecoglou’s Spurs

Spurs manager’s attacking style has won many admirers and the clash with Liverpool -- both are unbeaten -- could be a lively one.
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Van der Dussen says Proteas’ bases covered for ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Stones and Bernardo return for City’s clash with ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bok Deon Fourie primed for Rugby World Cup ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Riveiro puts Pirates’ defeats behind him
Sport / Soccer
5.
How the numbers stack up in final pool matches in ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Premier League talking points: Guardiola wary of Arsenal

Sport / Soccer

Safa backs Sundowns playing in African Football League

Sport / Soccer

Focus is not on early goal, says Bucs skipper

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.