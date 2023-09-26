Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro wants his troops to concentrate on Friday’s Caf Champions League fixture against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy before thinking about the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban on October 7.
“Friday’s game is massive for us,” said Riveiro. “We have the opportunity to go to the group stages of the African Champions League. Our focus is on Jwaneng.
“We have a difficult task. It’s going to be so difficult against Jwaneng. They are leading 1-0 [from the first leg] but we understand the responsibility we have,” he said.
“Our job as the technical team is to make sure everybody is thinking about the importance of that game and after that, if we manage to go to the group stage, we are going to get a motivational boost that’s going to help us to face the final. So if we want to go to the final stronger than usual, it’s important to win the next game on Friday.”
Pirates face Jwaneng in the second leg of the Champions League second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). The Sea Robbers lost the away leg two weeks ago before suffering another similar defeat to Sundowns in the league three days later.
Pirates suffered their third successive defeat when they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch in the return leg of the MTN8 semifinals at home on Sunday.
Despite the loss, the Soweto giants still booked their berth in the Wafa Wafa decider, billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, thanks to their 2-1 win in the first leg.
Riveiro sounds battle cry ahead of Jwaneng clash
Bucs coach says Caf tie will set tone for MTN8 final against Sundowns on October 7
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro wants his troops to concentrate on Friday’s Caf Champions League fixture against Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy before thinking about the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban on October 7.
“Friday’s game is massive for us,” said Riveiro. “We have the opportunity to go to the group stages of the African Champions League. Our focus is on Jwaneng.
“We have a difficult task. It’s going to be so difficult against Jwaneng. They are leading 1-0 [from the first leg] but we understand the responsibility we have,” he said.
“Our job as the technical team is to make sure everybody is thinking about the importance of that game and after that, if we manage to go to the group stage, we are going to get a motivational boost that’s going to help us to face the final. So if we want to go to the final stronger than usual, it’s important to win the next game on Friday.”
Pirates face Jwaneng in the second leg of the Champions League second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm). The Sea Robbers lost the away leg two weeks ago before suffering another similar defeat to Sundowns in the league three days later.
Pirates suffered their third successive defeat when they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch in the return leg of the MTN8 semifinals at home on Sunday.
Despite the loss, the Soweto giants still booked their berth in the Wafa Wafa decider, billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, thanks to their 2-1 win in the first leg.
Riveiro optimistic Pirates can take on Sundowns for title race
Mthethwa will bring stability, says Ntseki as Chiefs confirm signing
Manchester City ‘in trouble’ after Silva adds to injury list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Man City storm on as Arsenal and Spurs lead the ...
Three losses in a row not a train smash for Pirates coach
Coaches in Europe are copying Sundowns, Mokwena says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.