Mthethwa will bring stability, says Ntseki as Chiefs confirm signing

Coach believes the former Stellenbosch FC player will beef up its midfield and boost squad depth

21 September 2023 - 15:01
by Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom
Sibongiseni Mthethwa. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has welcomed Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the club after Amakhosi signed the 29-year-old from Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, saying the utility player “will bring stability”. 

Ntseki had a torrid evening on Wednesday as Chiefs slipped to a 1-0 defeat against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, after which the club’s supporters showed their disgruntlement at the mixed results under the new head coach by throwing objects at him.

The coach at least had the news of the signing of Mthethwa on a three-year deal as some consolation as Ntseki aims to beef up his muscle in midfield or defence and boost overall squad depth. 

“He will bring stability, he is a quality player and good quality players always come into the team to add value,” Ntseki said at his postmatch press conference.

Chiefs confirmed the news broken by various websites on Wednesday of Mthethwa’s arrival at Naturena on Tuesday morning.

“We warmly welcome Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the team,” sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said. “We know he’s a good player with great experience under his belt.

“We believe he will hit the ground running and contribute straightaway, knowing fully well what is expected of every player that dons the gold and black jersey of Amakhosi. We look forward to many great performances in the coming seasons.

“We would like, once again, to thank Stellenbosch for their professionalism during our negotiations and we look forward to the continuation of our working well together.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Amakhosi as they make the short trip to Pretoria to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. The first leg ended 1-1. 

Wounded Manchester United are a threat, Kane warns

Bayern Munich striker says response from team struggling to find form can be dangerous
1 day ago

How Sundowns courted Brazilian striking star Ribeiro

Coach Rhulani Mokwena gives insight into the amount of scouting, profiling and data analysis the team embarked on to recruit player
2 days ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chiefs fans likely to do the unthinkable and cheer on Pirates

Most Amakhosi faithful will be hoping the Bucs stop the Masandawana juggernaut
2 days ago

SuperSport bank on Hunt’s history to beat Chiefs

Lakay aims to return to the form of his 2020 to 2022 seasons
2 days ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.