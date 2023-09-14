Stellies turn down mega money offers for talismanic Mthethwa

Sibongiseni Mthethwa during the Stellenbosch FC training session at Lentelus Sports Ground on September 14 2023 in Stellenbosch. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Amid reports that Stellenbosch have turned down numerous mega money offers from Kaizer Chiefs for their talismanic anchorman Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed they’d love to sign the 28-year-old central midfielder.
The Premier Soccer League transfer window closes on September 22. Recent reports reveal that Chiefs tabled an offer in the region of R8m for Mthethwa, who is also understood to be in Amakhosi rivals Orlando Pirates’ radar, only for the Cape winelands side to turn it down.
“The most important thing is that he’s a good quality player ... we’d love to have him any time, whenever he’s available, whenever we have the resources to bring him in. He’s a good player,” Ntseki said at their Naturena base on Thursday morning.
“In our player audit, we’ve put in so many players even though we’ve never gone public about those players.
“It’s very normal for a team like Kaizer Chiefs to be looking for quality players to strengthen the team. So, the name of Mthethwa is also making the rounds about him coming to Chiefs and there have been many other players that were spoken about coming to Kaizer Chiefs.”
Meanwhile, Ntseki opted for a rather diplomatic approach when quizzed if he’d be keen to meet his Bafana Bafana counterpart, Hugo Broos, to iron out their differences after the latter said he’d arrange to meet him to explain his controversial statement that Amakhosi players weren’t deserving to receive Bafana call-ups.
“As Kaizer Chiefs, we were very happy to see one of our top-quality players [Pule Mmodi] being selected for Bafana. As for whatever happened, the most important thing is that we support our national team. I can only wish coach Hugo the best of luck going into Afcon [in Ivory Coast early next year],” the Chiefs coach said.
Broos eventually made a U-turn and called up Mmodi to replace injured Themba Zwane for the recent friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. Chiefs resume their season by hosting Royal AM in a league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Cameroon and Namibia complete Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams
Broos pleads with SA fans after DRC supporters outnumber Bafana’s
