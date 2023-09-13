Broos pleads with SA fans after DRC supporters outnumber Bafana’s

Bafana Bafana defender Nyiko Mobbie tussles for the ball with Akolo Ababa Chadrack of the Democratic Republic of Congo during their international friendly match at Orlando Stadium, in Soweto, on Tuesday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has pleaded with South Africans to show support for the senior national team.
Bafana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their friendly at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
Embarrassingly, SA supporters were clearly outnumbered in the stands by those of the opposition, making it seem like the national team was playing in the DRC.
It was the second time in less than a week that saw a low turnout by Bafana supporters — their 0-0 friendly draw against Namibia on Saturday was also played in front of a poor crowd.
Many have called for the SA Football Association (Safa) to move Bafana fixtures away from Gauteng to venues where the national team might draw good crowds.
“It is disappointing. You could see there were more DRC supporters than for us and I hope in future we will have more support,” the coach said.
“You saw what having the backing of your supporters can do. DR Congo grew in the game because they were supported by their fans.
“We had some difficult moments and, in that situation, you need your supporters to back you.
“I hope in the future we have better crowds than in these games against Namibia and DR Congo.”
Asked what was achieved in the two friendly matches, Broos said he had an opportunity to assess certain players.
“I am very happy with what I saw, but that doesn’t mean everything was good.
“The game against Namibia was to see new players who don’t play much for the national team and the game against DR Congo was also looking for solutions.
“I am happy after this camp, not because of performances, not because of results but just because what I saw was for me very important.
“Even if we lost the two games, it was going to be a learning curve for me because I could have seen some of the players and this is what this camp was for.
“The next camp in October will be different and I hope we don’t have so many injuries and we go more and more to the core of players who will play the World Cup qualifiers and maybe Afcon in January.”
Broos said he was happy with the win but not with the general performance, especially in the absence of influential creative midfielder Themba Zwane.
“It was a difficult game for us and that’s why I like to play these types of games because you learn a lot from them.
“We had a little problem because Themba Zwane was not there and we needed to find a solution.
“I can’t say it was bad trying Lyle Foster and Zakhele Lepasa in the absence of Zwane but I don’t think it was also good.
“We need to be prepared for that because it can happen in the next games that you have the same problem of not having Zwane.
“I thought it was too much having about six key players injured. Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Cassius Mailula and a few others were not here.
“The solution for the moment was to replace them. It can happen in Afcon, it can happen during the qualifiers in November.
“On the other side, I am happy with what I saw, I am happy we won the game because that was important but there were moments where DR Congo were the better team.”
Broos pleads with SA fans after DRC supporters outnumber Bafana’s
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has pleaded with South Africans to show support for the senior national team.
Bafana beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their friendly at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
Embarrassingly, SA supporters were clearly outnumbered in the stands by those of the opposition, making it seem like the national team was playing in the DRC.
It was the second time in less than a week that saw a low turnout by Bafana supporters — their 0-0 friendly draw against Namibia on Saturday was also played in front of a poor crowd.
Many have called for the SA Football Association (Safa) to move Bafana fixtures away from Gauteng to venues where the national team might draw good crowds.
“It is disappointing. You could see there were more DRC supporters than for us and I hope in future we will have more support,” the coach said.
“You saw what having the backing of your supporters can do. DR Congo grew in the game because they were supported by their fans.
“We had some difficult moments and, in that situation, you need your supporters to back you.
“I hope in the future we have better crowds than in these games against Namibia and DR Congo.”
Asked what was achieved in the two friendly matches, Broos said he had an opportunity to assess certain players.
“I am very happy with what I saw, but that doesn’t mean everything was good.
“The game against Namibia was to see new players who don’t play much for the national team and the game against DR Congo was also looking for solutions.
“I am happy after this camp, not because of performances, not because of results but just because what I saw was for me very important.
“Even if we lost the two games, it was going to be a learning curve for me because I could have seen some of the players and this is what this camp was for.
“The next camp in October will be different and I hope we don’t have so many injuries and we go more and more to the core of players who will play the World Cup qualifiers and maybe Afcon in January.”
Broos said he was happy with the win but not with the general performance, especially in the absence of influential creative midfielder Themba Zwane.
“It was a difficult game for us and that’s why I like to play these types of games because you learn a lot from them.
“We had a little problem because Themba Zwane was not there and we needed to find a solution.
“I can’t say it was bad trying Lyle Foster and Zakhele Lepasa in the absence of Zwane but I don’t think it was also good.
“We need to be prepared for that because it can happen in the next games that you have the same problem of not having Zwane.
“I thought it was too much having about six key players injured. Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Cassius Mailula and a few others were not here.
“The solution for the moment was to replace them. It can happen in Afcon, it can happen during the qualifiers in November.
“On the other side, I am happy with what I saw, I am happy we won the game because that was important but there were moments where DR Congo were the better team.”
Lyle Foster on target as Bafana down DR Congo
Unions urged to support equal rights for England’s soccer women
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bafana also-rans in supporter stakes amid Bok frenzy
Paul Pogba provisionally suspended after failing drug test
Broos brings out big guns for must-win DRC clash
Spain’s soccer chief Luis Rubiales resigns over World Cup kiss furore
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.