Sport / Soccer

Lyle Foster on target as Bafana down DR Congo

Underwhelming friendly gives Broos another look at young guns

12 September 2023 - 21:22 MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Kayembe Joris of DR Congo and Lyle Foster of South Africa during the international friendly match at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, September 12 2023. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Kayembe Joris of DR Congo and Lyle Foster of South Africa during the international friendly match at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, September 12 2023. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Bafana Bafana were outnumbered on the stands by singing Democratic Republic of Congo supporters at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, but they made it count on the field with a  1-0 international friendly win over DR Congo. 

Though this performance was far from impressive, the two friendlies — against Namibia and DR Congo — should have given coach Hugo Broos an idea about most of the players who were given opportunities. 

In the 0-0 draw against Namibia at the weekend, Bafana played in front of a poor crowd and there were more DR Congo supporters at this game, which kicked off at the unusual time of 5pm.

Broos made six changes to the team that played against Namibia with Ricardo Goss coming in for Veli Mothwa between the sticks, where he was tested on numerous occasions. 

In defence, Broos’ favourite Nyiko Mobbie was in for Thabiso Monyane and Mothobi Mvala came in for Nkosinathi Sibisi, with Siyanda Xulu and Innocent Maela keeping their places from the  Namibia game. 

In the midfield, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Mihlali Mayambela came in for Grant Margeman and Sphephelo Sithole while on the attack Percy Tau and Zakhele Lepasa were introduced for Monnapule Saleng.

On the side of DR Congo, coach Sébastien Desabre started with three key players in the form of Gaël Kakuta of French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, Fiston Mayele of Pyramids FC in Egypt, Cédric Bakambu of Süper Lig club Galatasaray on the bench. 

Bafana opened the scoring on 25 minutes through Lyle Foster when he pounced on a loose ball in the box that bounced off DR Congo defender Bushuri Rocky.

During the two friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, Broos gave opportunities to new players but it remains to be seen what he made of some of the performances. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Lyle Foster on target as Bafana down DR Congo
Sport / Soccer
2.
Markram ton and spinners earn Proteas ODI win ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Maharaj and Shamsi have Aussies in a spin
Sport / Cricket
4.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bafana also-rans in supporter ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Springboks’ ‘Mr Versatility’ Fourie is a rarity
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Bafana also-rans in supporter stakes amid Bok frenzy

Sport / Soccer

Broos brings out big guns for must-win DRC clash

Sport / Soccer

Lyle Foster has shown SA can produce players for top level, says Percy Tau

Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach happy with what he saw in dull draw against Namibia

Sport / Soccer

Broos hails Bafana progress

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.