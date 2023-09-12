Kayembe Joris of DR Congo and Lyle Foster of South Africa during the international friendly match at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, September 12 2023. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana were outnumbered on the stands by singing Democratic Republic of Congo supporters at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, but they made it count on the field with a 1-0 international friendly win over DR Congo.
Though this performance was far from impressive, the two friendlies — against Namibia and DR Congo — should have given coach Hugo Broos an idea about most of the players who were given opportunities.
In the 0-0 draw against Namibia at the weekend, Bafana played in front of a poor crowd and there were more DR Congo supporters at this game, which kicked off at the unusual time of 5pm.
Broos made six changes to the team that played against Namibia with Ricardo Goss coming in for Veli Mothwa between the sticks, where he was tested on numerous occasions.
In defence, Broos’ favourite Nyiko Mobbie was in for Thabiso Monyane and Mothobi Mvala came in for Nkosinathi Sibisi, with Siyanda Xulu and Innocent Maela keeping their places from the Namibia game.
In the midfield, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Mihlali Mayambela came in for Grant Margeman and Sphephelo Sithole while on the attack Percy Tau and Zakhele Lepasa were introduced for Monnapule Saleng.
On the side of DR Congo, coach Sébastien Desabre started with three key players in the form of Gaël Kakuta of French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC, Fiston Mayele of Pyramids FC in Egypt, Cédric Bakambu of Süper Lig club Galatasaray on the bench.
Bafana opened the scoring on 25 minutes through Lyle Foster when he pounced on a loose ball in the box that bounced off DR Congo defender Bushuri Rocky.
During the two friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, Broos gave opportunities to new players but it remains to be seen what he made of some of the performances.
Lyle Foster on target as Bafana down DR Congo
Underwhelming friendly gives Broos another look at young guns
