Broos brings out big guns for must-win DRC clash

Hugo Broos, coach of Bafana Bafana, at a team press conference at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, September 11 2023. Picture: SYDNEY SHESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to field his strongest team as he targets a win against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in his team’s second friendly of the month at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).
Bafana will wrap up the September Fifa international break by hosting the central African powerhouse after kicking it off with a drab goalless draw against Namibia at the same venue on Saturday.
Broos was not disappointed with the outcome against Namibia as the focus was on the performance rather than the result, and introducing new players to the team.
He will field front-line stars such as Percy Tau, Mihlali Mayambela, skipper Ronwen Williams and Mothobi Mvala against DRC.
“Before the game [against Namibia] we said performance was going to be the most important thing — more important than the result,” Broos said on Monday.
“We could have won the game, we had chances to but on the other side I think you also have to look at the team that played. There were many new players and players who haven’t played so much in the last games.”
Broos’ squad had been hit by seven injuries, and given that he played his weaker team against Namibia, perhaps the indifferent showing was not entirely a surprise.
With some of his more established players back, the coach expects a better game against DRC who, like Bafana, have qualified for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in January.
“Tomorrow it’s a new opponent, different opponent, another style and also DRC have qualified for the Afcon against Sudan,” Broos said.
“The result will be important. So, we will change the mindset a bit now. I can’t tell you that the result is more important. For the game against Congo, it’s the result that is important, we have to win that game.”
The two matches are part of Bafana’s preparations for 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November and the Afcon in Ivory Coast next year.
Broos brings out big guns for must-win DRC clash
Bafana coach to field Tau, Mayambela and Williams against Afcon rival
