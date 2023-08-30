Mamelodi Sundowns dispatched rookies Polokwane City 2-0, stretching their unbeaten league run to 30 games, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.
Ribeiro Costa’s brace ensured full points for Sundowns, who finished the game a man down after Lebohang Maboe was sent off for a foul on Tholo Matuludi in the 86th minute.
The last time Sundowns, who are chasing a seventh consecutive league trophy, lost a league game was in September 2022 when SuperSport United beat them 2-1.
It was clear from the word go that Polokwane’s gameplan was to absorb pressure and wait to hurt Sundowns on transition. Apart from conceding a penalty that was tucked away by Costa in the 12th minute, the hosts had a disciplined defensive shift in the first period.
Referee Jelly Chavani awarded the Brazilians the penalty after Polokwane skipper Bulelani Nikani’s panicky tackle on Marcelo Allende inside the box.
Sundowns were relentlessly patient in their build-up, creating a few half chances that Polokwane keeper Lindokuhle Mathebula dealt with splendidly.
Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena were in the thick of things for the visitors for the better part of the first half.
The home side’s plan to catch Sundowns on counterattacks yielded a few promising moments but their isolated striker Douglas Mapfumo couldn’t compose himself in most instances when he was set up.
The Brazilians had an even better second half, where they made sure Polokwane hardly ventured into the Sundowns’ penalty area.
It took just five minutes into the second period for Sundowns to extend their lead, thanks to Costa again. The Brazilian pounced on a loose ball after Mathebula had initially saved Themba Zwane’s effort.
Coach Rhulani Mokwena rested a few of his players early in the second half with Teboho Mokoena and Mendieta being replaced by Mosa Lebusa and Lesiba Nku.
Sundowns extend unbeaten run against Polokwane
