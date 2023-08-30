Mothiba the ‘type of striker we don’t have’, says Broos as he names Bafana Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday announced a squad heavy with strikers for September’s friendlies, apparently keen to run the rule over some talented forwards as he seeks to resolve Bafana Bafana’s notorious scoring problems.
Big, 27-year-old France-based striker Lebo Mothiba — who made a bright start to his Bafana Bafana career from 2018 with four goals in 14 games but has not featured yet under Broos — is likely to make his return in a national team jersey having made the 23-player squad.
SA meet Namibia on September 9 (3pm) and Democratic Republic of Congo on September 12 (5pm) in matches at Orlando Stadium in preparation for the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast from January 13.
Broos can have a look at a potentially potent strike partnership of Strasbourg striker Mothiba and Burnley’s Lyle Foster in the matches.
The 23 men squad for our two friendly matches in September 2023 as we continue preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January-11 February 2024.
Bafana Bafana will play Namibia on 9 September 2023 and Democratic Republic of Congo on 12 September 2023.
“Lebo Mothiba was not playing for his club. And last season he played a few games and at the start of this season he’s played all their games and scored,” the coach said.
“And he’s the type of striker we don’t have. He’s big, he’s powerful.”
Yet, even with European-based Mothiba, who has battled injuries for the past two years, and Foster in the squad, Broos also has local-based options to consider.
Zakhele Lepasa, who scored crucial goals for Bafana Bafana in Nations Cup qualifiers in 2023, has hit rampant form on his return from loan at SuperSport United to Orlando Pirates, with six goals in nine games for the Buccaneers.
Percy Tau remains Bafana’s key player in attack and hit form for Egyptian side Al Ahly last season. Monnapule Saleng is a key attacker and goal provider at Pirates.
Mamelodi Sundowns right-backs Khuliso Mudau and Thapelo Morena and Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane are out injured.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Mmodi and Chiefs’ front-line can only get better, says Ntseki
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Things look up for SA footballers plying their trade in Europe
